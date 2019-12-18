Meyer masters myriad media

Looking to breathe new life into that empty wall space this holiday season? Interested in gifting a unique piece of valley art to an out-of-town friend? Then look no further than Basalt-based artist Sarah Jeanette Meyer!

A former CRMS art teacher, Meyer brings the outdoors to canvas with her bright and thought-provoking watercolors that focus on familiar scenes from around the valley. With a wide range of mediums from watercolor to oil to pen to fiber, and even a dabble in woodworking, Meyer’s consistent theme of light and natural spaces is depicted in her art.

“Watercolor is portable, and … for me it is a way of getting to know a place,” said Meyer. “So either a foreign place that I go and visit or a place that I have committed to living in, [watercolor] is a way of honoring the fact that I don’t know it yet.”

From snow packed Aspen Mountain to alpenglow Sopris, Meyer finds inspiration in the natural world. Recently, Meyer spent ten days canoeing the boundary waters of northern Minnesota where she painted refreshing and colorful fall scenes despite the ominous midwest weather she encountered.

“I love watercolor because there is an element of lack of control. It is going to do what it wants to do in some way,” Meyer said.

Employing a more meticulous technique to her other mediums, Meyer has created a portfolio that is sure to please everyone on your shopping list. As a fiber artist, Meyer uses recycled fabrics — such as canvas and clothing — to sew patchwork patterns onto coasters, quilted totes, and zipper pouches that are perfect for carrying small goods. Additionally, Meyer has begun exploring woodworking and has utilized this new medium when framing her custom art.

So, why gift art this holiday season? Just ask Meyer herself.

“I think gift-giving is very personal,” Meyer notes. “I do commissions and those are really different because someone is saying, ‘Here is this person I love and I want you to do this specific thing for them.’”

To learn more about Meyer and her work visit sarahjeanette.com and @bysarahjeanette on Instagram. Email s.meyer.j@gmail.com for commissions and purchasing inquiries.