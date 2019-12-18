Obituary: Libby Sullivan

Aug. 21 1949 – Dec. 3, 2019

Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Sullivan, former resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, died peacefully from complications related to cancer on Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by family at her home in Napa, California. She was 70 years old.

Born in Kansas City, MO, on Aug. 21, 1949, Libby grew up there and later moved with her family to the Washington, D.C. area, where she lived until moving to Aspen, Colorado, in 1985.

Recipient of a bachelor of arts degree from Portland State Univ. in Oregon, she became involved in the Aspen arts scene and nonprofit community, accumulating a wide variety of friends and admirers in the Roaring Fork Valley. She mostly made the Roaring Fork Valley her home before moving permanently to Napa, California in 2016.

She is survived by six siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, and many loving friends in Colorado and California.

No services are planned, and those interested are encouraged to contribute to Libby’s favorite local nonprofits — English In Action, AspenFilm, and The Baguettes, a group comprising mostly long-time locals who help support the Aspen Food Pantry and LiftUp in providing food to the needy throughout the region.