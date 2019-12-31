Volunteers are essential to town boards

If you’ve ever thought about serving on one of the town’s official boards or commissions, now could be a good time to follow up.

As Town Clerk Cathy Derby explained, starting at the top, the Board of Trustees will have three seats on the ballot for the April 7, 2020 election, each for a four-year term. Nomination petitions may be picked up after 5 p.m. Jan. 7 and returned to the town clerk no later than 5 p.m. Jan 27.

Derby added each petition requires a minimum of 10 signers who must be registered to vote as in-town residents. She stressed that “It’s a commitment for a lot of time.”

All candidates for the Board of Trustees must be a qualified elector of the Town, a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years old and must have resided in the Town of Carbondale for one consecutive year immediately prior to the date of the election.

The Board of Trustees have scheduled regular meetings for the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Work sessions are on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. and special meetings are scheduled as required.

Former Parks & Recreation member Todd Chamberliin said, “It’s a good way to participate. We successfully handled many difficult situations.” He added that “There is a big push now to update and remodel the 50-year-old John M. Fleet swimming pool with suggestions ranging from making the pool solar-heated or expanding and remodeling into a year-round facility.”

Each board or commission has its own set of qualifications and requirements. Please complete an application posted at carbondalegov.org and return it to Town Hall.

There are no vacancies on the Parks & Recreation Commission or Board of Adjustment right now. All boards and commissions meet at Town Hall. (511 Colorado Ave.).

Boards and Commissions Clerk Kae McDonald explained members are appointed, not elected. She encouraged potential candidates to apply directly to the board where his or her interest lies.

Go to carbondalegov.org for the full list or requirements and responsibilities for all boards and commissions. Please note the Town of Carbondale is a non-partisan body of local government, without party affiliation designations.

THE PUBLIC ARTS COMMISSION has vacancies for five regular members, all of whom could be from outside town limits. It works in cooperation with other public agencies and private individuals to promote art awareness. The commission pursues all means of funding to purchase, promote and commission works of art. Plus, it strives to promote local artists’ work. It meets at 5:30 p.m. on first Wednesdays

BIKE, PEDESTRIANS & TRAILS needs one regular member and two alternates. One could be from outside town limits. The mission of this commission is to create a more bicycle and pedestrian-friendly community. It makes recommendations to the Board of Trustees that educate, promote and develop safe and effective programs and infrastructure to encourage bicycle and pedestrian use.

Issues include ensuring all town policies, plans, codes and programs are updated and implemented. This commission meets at 6 p.m. the first Monday of March, June, September and December.

THE ENVIRONMENTAL BOARD has openings for six regular members, one of which can be from outside town limits. It addresses environmental issues that may include environmental pollution, solar orientation, water quality, air quality, use of pesticides and herbicides, transportation, water conservation, and recycling and solid waste. It also works to present “green events.” Members and many citizen volunteers combine efforts to produce the annual Dandelion Day festival. The board meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month.

THE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION has vacancies for one regular member and three alternates. All members must be Town residents or own property within the Historic Commercial Core area.

At least 40 percent of members must be professionals in preservation-related disciplines such as architecture, landscape architecture, architectural history, archaeology or history of planning. This requirement may be waived if there has been a good faith effort to recruit professionals. Among its duties, the commission actively encourages landowners to preserve, and protect sites, structures and elements that have potential historic value.

THE TREE BOARD needs one regular member and one alternate. This board provides for the protection of trees within the Town, ensures proper planting and maintenance of trees in the public right-of-way and in Town parks. It also provides for the abatement of nuisance trees on public and private property. The Tree Board meets at 6 p.m. on third Thursdays.

Contact Cathy Derby at cderby@carbondaleco.net for information relating to the Board of Trustees election. Contact Kae McDonald at kmcdonald@carbondaleco.net for information about the other boards and commissions.