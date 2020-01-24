Forest Service reveals plans for new Carbondale office

White River National Forest is planning to redevelop its Aspen-Sopris Ranger District Office beginning next year.

But before the March 2021 demolition and subsequent year of construction, there’s plenty of opportunity for community members to get a good look at the planned. First up is an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the current office.

The Forest Service will be working closely with the Town of Carbondale, local businesses and residents to ensure that the project causes the least amount of disruption as possible, although some sidewalk closures are likely.

The move, the Forest Service says, is a necessary part of a broader re-development plan. “The existing Aspen-Sopris Ranger District office is not functionally efficient and does not fully accommodate District staff and operations,” Acting Public Affairs Specialist Lorie Almazan explained in a press release. “This re-development project will improve the safety, functionality, energy efficiency, and access to the property. The proposed building and site design is intended to better meld with existing buildings and structures in the downtown Carbondale area, and would retain local charm and appeal. The new office will be better equipped to host events, provide improved access for disabled visitors, and offer visitor bicycle parking.”

The current building was built in 1939 as the District Ranger’s residence.

In 2005, Congress gave the Forest Service the authority to sell, lease, or exchange excess administrative sites and keep the proceeds under the Forest Service Facility Realignment and Enhancement Act. The Forest Service sold parcels in Aspen in recent years which provided the capital for this project, the Supervisor’s Office renovation in Glenwood Springs, and many more small renovations on other Districts.

