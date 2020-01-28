Incumbent trustees unopposed in Carbondale, Marble

Ben Bohmfalk, Lani Kitching and Marty Silverstein are almost assured four more years on Carbondale Town Council, since no one else stepped up to run for the three seats up for election in April.

Someone could still file an affidavit of intent to run as a write in candidate through Feb. 3, and the election won’t be canceled regardless, as a tax increase on tobacco products is already up for consideration. If approved, a 40 percent sales tax would take effect on July 1 to help fund public health programs and deter underage consumption.

With no other measures and only four incumbents running for five seats, Marble’s election seems all but canceled. Indeed, if a write-in doesn’t step up by the deadline, the council will have to appoint a fifth member in April.