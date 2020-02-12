Stake your claim to the Mr. Roaring Fork throne

Of course you have what it takes.

That’s the approach from organizers at KDNK Community Radio and Batch at Roaring Fork Beer Company when it comes to the Mr. Roaring Fork Pageant (formerly Mr. Carbondale) set for Saturday, Feb.15. The festivities kickoff at 6 p.m. with a dessert reception at the door included with the door entry ticket. The magic begins at 7 p.m.

You don’t have to be a 30-something guy with a six pack and dazzling white smile. As Erin Galbreath, KDNK development director, said, “All bodies are welcome.”

She noted there are no age limits and encouraged more participants to sign up for free by contacting erin@kdnk.org or 963-0139.

You just have to be a Roaring Fork Valley resident who gives back to his community. “It’s equally important that Mr. Roaring Fork present a picture of a man solidly committed to his neighborhood, town, family and friends.” Galbreath added.

Contestants and attendees must be over 21. Galbreath explained that KDNK hosts three over 21 events each year: women’s arm wrestling, Mr. Roaring Fork and the annual Halloween party.

This is a fun and games event as KDNK describes it. Leave the serious stuff at home and show off your talents and enthusiasm.

The event will also be a goodbye to Galbreath, who is leaving KDNK to work at C.A.R.E.

Contestants compete in three different categories: changing costumes from formal/evening wear to work clothes and then reciting what is loosely described as a “dirty limerick.”

Be ready to take the crown from the last champion, Michael Gorman, now one of the judges who score each contestant’s creativity, frivolity and talent. Other judges are Sondi Reiff, Jason Hodges, Felicia Trevor, Kat Rich, Kristen Levey and Genevieve Villamizar.

All the scores will be added up. The person with the highest total score becomes the alpha male til the next contest.

And, you ask, are there prizes for the winners? Yes, for sure.

The new Mr. Roaring Fork (first place) receives an overnight stay at Avalanche Ranch, a 2020 Batch Founders Membership, a champion hat by Dave Kodama and the hand-forged trophy created by Olivia Pevec which features a large railroad spike bottle opener.

The runner up wins a bottle of whiskey donated by Dan Bullock and a $50 Batch gift certificate.

Door entry is $10 for KDNK members and $15 for others. Go to KDNK.org to pre-purchase tickets.