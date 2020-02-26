Obituary: Mabel Macdonald

Email

Mabel Macdonald passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2020 at her home in Carbondale. She was born May 9, 1935 in New York City.

Mabel moved to Aspen with her then husband Neil Macdonald in 1963. She lived in Aspen until 2005 and then lived in the Carbondale and Glenwood Springs area until her death.

Her life was filled with good luck, longtime friends, vibrant family and many dogs. She loved oceans, mountains and deserts.

A bit of a recluse, she traveled the world, was fascinated by other cultures, always returning to the mountains to hike, ski and dance. And to wonder at the sunsets tinged in gold.

In her last months of her life, she lived to see her book published — a 20-year project in the making, traveled to Croatia, and saw her son remarry.

She is survived by sons Chris Macdonald and Lindsay Macdonald, daughter in-laws Heather and Erin, and grandchildren Lauren, Kelsey and Sierra Macdonald.

A private gathering will be held on May 9 at her beloved home in Mountain Springs Ranch.

Donations in the memory of Mabel Macdonald can be made to the National Organization of Women at PO Box 1848, Merrifield, VA 22116 or by going to now.org.

Proceeds from her book “Dancing Between Two Worlds” will also be donated to NOW.