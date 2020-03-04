Four finalists in running for C’dale Police Chief

Email

he Town of Carbondale has narrowed down more than 20 qualified applicants for its top law enforcement position.

Four men are still in the running to replace longtime Chief Gene Schilling, who retires at the end of September. The community will have a chance to meet them all from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 12 at the Launchpad as part of a larger introduction and vetting process slated for next week.

“The main purpose of the exercise is to find someone who can fit with the community and the organization,” explained Jay Harrington, who will be responsible for the final hire — pending trustee approval. “This job hasn’t been open for a long time, and the previous two chiefs were longtime residents of the community.”

The new chief will be required to live within 35 miles or a 50-minute response time of Town Hall.

“We’d love ‘em to be in town, but we’re also realistic about whether or not that’s feasible,” Harrington noted.

The candidates will also be vetted by a Spanish-speaking panel as part of the process. Harrington acknowledged the narrow demographics represented, noting that there’s a lot of competition to secure bilingual or female law enforcement leaders.

“We would have loved to have a deeper level of diversity in the final part, but it’s not a surprise,” he said. “I think within our police department itself, we have a really nice cross section of employees.”

The candidates

Lee Damuth, Chief Investigator for the District Attorney’s Office

Sean Dugan, Chief of the Red Rocks Community College Police Department

David Shaffer, Deputy Chief of Champaign, IL, Police Department

Kirk Wilson, Sergeant and Emergency Manager for the City of Rifle.