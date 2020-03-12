Large gatherings limited due to COVID-19

Email

Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield Counties have issued a public health order prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people — schools excepted — until at least April 8. Organizers of smaller events were encouraged to mitigate risks.

Prior to the order, Green is the New Black and the 5Point FIlm Festival been postponed until the fall. Some restaurants are also taking steps to slow the spread, with The Beat planning to reopen Tuesday with a takeout-only menu.