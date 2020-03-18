What are businesses doing?

Colorado Governor Jared Police has ordered closure of restaurants and bars for at least 30 days to stem coronavirus spread — although takeout, delivery and outside dining are permitted. The order also mandates that gyms, casinos and theaters, including movie theaters, be closed. Here’s how that’s impacting different establishments.
Allegria
Call for available take out and delivery details 963-7316.
AmeriGas
Closed to walk-in customers.
Alpine Bank
Open.
The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW)
Postponed three upcoming Kids Flix screenings on April 4, April 18 and May 2.
Aspen Center for Physics
Lectures and cafes on March 18 and 24 and final two winter conferences canceled.
Avalanche Ranch
Open and asking prospective guests who are experiencing symptoms, or have been near someone sick, to stay home and reschedule their visit.
Ball Brewing
Call for available take out and delivery options 989-1210.
Batch
Call for available take out and delivery options 510-5934.
Belly Up
Closed through March 31.
Bonedale Business Academy
Classes canceled. Call founder Evan to chat 366-2532.
Bonfire Coffee
Call for available take out and delivery options 510-5327.
Carbondale Beer Works
Call for available take out and delivery options 704-1216.
Carbondale Beat
Call for available take out and delivery options 510-5134.
Carbondale Chamber of Commerce
Operating virtually.
Carbondale Clay Center
Closed until March 30, possibly longer.
Carbondale Rotary
Weekly meetings will continue on at zoom.us. and will reevaluate April 1.
Town of Carbondale
Recreation Center
Closed until April 8. All events and programs canceled. Members credited for days missed. Some refunds possible.
Town Hall
Limited access, check phone in the lobby. Public access further limited next week.
Utilities
Limited access, similar to Town Hall.
Town Shop
Closed to public access.
Town Services
Services in the field remain as do building inspections.
Board of Trustees
March 24 meeting postponed/canceled as are the next two weeks of boards and commissions meeting March 23 through April 8.
City Market
Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Changes may occur. Pickup available 963-3255.
Pharmacy Mon. to Fri. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Colorado Mountain College
Extending spring break through March 20, then holding credit classes via distance learning.
Noncredit classes and on-campus events canceled. All non-credit courses will be canceled for their duration and prorated refunds will be provided. Go to coloradomtn.edu for details.
Colorado Rocky Mountain School (CRMS)
Closed until March 30. May be reassessed.
Comfort Inn
Open.
CoVenture
Events canceled. Developing webinars.
Crown Mountain Park
Open. All organized gatherings, sports practices and games at the park will be on hold until April 9.
Crystal Theatre
Closed.
Dance Initiative
Evaluating upcoming events.
Dandelion Inn
Open. No cancellation charges.
David Clifford Photography
Evaluating regularly.
Days Inn
Open but reevaluating regularly.
Eagle County Updates
ECemergency.org
Five Points Film Festival
April events rescheduled to October 14-18. Refunds available.
Footsteps Marketing
Contact at services@footstepsmarketing.com or 510-5233.
Garfield County Seniors Programs
Meals and group activities suspended presently and Traveler transportation service reduced.
Garfield County Facilities
All restricted until April 8, when precautions will be reevaluated.
Garfield County Fairgrounds
All 4-H events are canceled through March 23, and all 4-H Friday Activity Clubs are canceled until April 10.
Garfield County Oil and Gas Symposium and the Vegetation Management Pesticide Applicator Workshop
Canceled.
Garfield County Libraries
Closed Through April 8. Late fees suspended.
Glenwood Caverns
Closed.
Glenwood Hot Springs Pool
Closed.
Glenwood Vaudeville Revue
Closed through April 8.
Heritage Park Care Center
Complying with visitation restriction guidelines that apply to all nursing homes.
Iron Mountain Hot Springs
Closed.
Jaywalker Lodge
Suspended non-essential work-related travel for all staff, site visits and in-person meetings with external parties at the offices and facilities. Screening process started for admissions and outside visitors and postponing or canceling all in-person events until April 12.
JC Breakfast and Lunch
Call for available take out and delivery options 404-7229.
Lift Up
Open, but may reassess.
Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn
Call for available take out and delivery options 963-7008.
Mind Springs Health
Only operating virtually until March 29.
Ming’s Cafe
Call for available take out and delivery options 340-4941.
The Orchard
Suspending Sunday services and any group activities until further notice. Non-essential events are canceled or postponed.
Peppino’s Pizza
Call for available take out and delivery options 963-2993.
Phat Thai
Call for available take out and delivery options 963-7001.
Pitkin County Incident Management Team (PCIMT)
Eagle, Garfield, and Pitkin county Public Health prohibits large gatherings and events of more than 50 people.
Pour House
Closed for 30 days.
Redstone Castle
No public tours March and April.
Redstone Inn
Inn open to guest stays. Call for available take out and delivery options 963-2526.
Roaring Fork Schools
Reopening March 30.
High School Sports
Canceled.
Roaring Fork Transit Authority (RFTA)
Service cuts to the Snowmass and Express Buses and their destinations. Check RFTA.com to see if your particular route has been affected. VelociRFTA Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is still running on normal schedule at this time. Go to myrfta.com for real time projections.
Ross Montessori School
Closed through March 29. May be extended.
Steve’s Guitars
Acts canceled through March.
Third Street Center
Closed to the public.
Thunder River Theatre Company (TRTC)
Suspended all rehearsals, programs, meetings and events through mid-April.
Train Aim Conquer (TAC)
Closed for 30 days.
True Nature Healing Arts
Closed until March 31.
Valley View Hospital
Visitor restrictions in place. Nonclinical groups and events canceled. Elective surgeries postponed. Community calls taken at 618-6735.
Village Smithy
Call for available take out and delivery options 963-9990.
Wells Fargo
Open.
Wheeler Opera House
Closed.
White House Pizza
Call for available take out and delivery options 704-9400.
Wind Walkers
Closed through March 30 then reassessed.
