What are businesses doing?

Colorado Governor Jared Police has ordered closure of restaurants and bars for at least 30 days to stem coronavirus spread — although takeout, delivery and outside dining are permitted. The order also mandates that gyms, casinos and theaters, including movie theaters, be closed. Here’s how that’s impacting different establishments.

Allegria

Call for available take out and delivery details 963-7316.

AmeriGas

Closed to walk-in customers.

Alpine Bank

Open.

The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW)

Postponed three upcoming Kids Flix screenings on April 4, April 18 and May 2.

Aspen Center for Physics

Lectures and cafes on March 18 and 24 and final two winter conferences canceled.



Avalanche Ranch

Open and asking prospective guests who are experiencing symptoms, or have been near someone sick, to stay home and reschedule their visit.



Ball Brewing

Call for available take out and delivery options 989-1210.

Batch

Call for available take out and delivery options 510-5934.

Belly Up

Closed through March 31.

Bonedale Business Academy

Classes canceled. Call founder Evan to chat 366-2532.

Bonfire Coffee

Call for available take out and delivery options 510-5327.

Carbondale Beer Works

Call for available take out and delivery options 704-1216.



Carbondale Beat

Call for available take out and delivery options 510-5134.



Carbondale Chamber of Commerce

Operating virtually.



Carbondale Clay Center

Closed until March 30, possibly longer.

Carbondale Rotary

Weekly meetings will continue on at zoom.us. and will reevaluate April 1.



Town of Carbondale

Recreation Center

Closed until April 8. All events and programs canceled. Members credited for days missed. Some refunds possible.

Town Hall

Limited access, check phone in the lobby. Public access further limited next week.

Utilities

Limited access, similar to Town Hall.

Town Shop

Closed to public access.

Town Services

Services in the field remain as do building inspections.

Board of Trustees

March 24 meeting postponed/canceled as are the next two weeks of boards and commissions meeting March 23 through April 8.



City Market

Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Changes may occur. Pickup available 963-3255.

Pharmacy Mon. to Fri. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Colorado Mountain College

Extending spring break through March 20, then holding credit classes via distance learning.

Noncredit classes and on-campus events canceled. All non-credit courses will be canceled for their duration and prorated refunds will be provided. Go to coloradomtn.edu for details.

Colorado Rocky Mountain School (CRMS)

Closed until March 30. May be reassessed.

Comfort Inn

Open.



CoVenture

Events canceled. Developing webinars.

Crown Mountain Park

Open. All organized gatherings, sports practices and games at the park will be on hold until April 9.

Crystal Theatre

Closed.

Dance Initiative

Evaluating upcoming events.

Dandelion Inn

Open. No cancellation charges.

David Clifford Photography

Evaluating regularly.

Days Inn

Open but reevaluating regularly.



Eagle County Updates

ECemergency.org

Five Points Film Festival

April events rescheduled to October 14-18. Refunds available.

Footsteps Marketing

Contact at services@footstepsmarketing.com or 510-5233.

Garfield County Seniors Programs

Meals and group activities suspended presently and Traveler transportation service reduced.

Garfield County Facilities

All restricted until April 8, when precautions will be reevaluated.

Garfield County Fairgrounds

All 4-H events are canceled through March 23, and all 4-H Friday Activity Clubs are canceled until April 10.

Garfield County Oil and Gas Symposium and the Vegetation Management Pesticide Applicator Workshop

Canceled.

Garfield County Libraries

Closed Through April 8. Late fees suspended.

Glenwood Caverns

Closed.

Glenwood Hot Springs Pool

Closed.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue

Closed through April 8.

Heritage Park Care Center

Complying with visitation restriction guidelines that apply to all nursing homes.

Iron Mountain Hot Springs

Closed.

Jaywalker Lodge

Suspended non-essential work-related travel for all staff, site visits and in-person meetings with external parties at the offices and facilities. Screening process started for admissions and outside visitors and postponing or canceling all in-person events until April 12.

JC Breakfast and Lunch

Call for available take out and delivery options 404-7229.

Lift Up

Open, but may reassess.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn

Call for available take out and delivery options 963-7008.



Mind Springs Health

Only operating virtually until March 29.

Ming’s Cafe

Call for available take out and delivery options 340-4941.

The Orchard

Suspending Sunday services and any group activities until further notice. Non-essential events are canceled or postponed.

Peppino’s Pizza

Call for available take out and delivery options 963-2993.



Phat Thai

Call for available take out and delivery options 963-7001.

Pitkin County Incident Management Team (PCIMT)

Eagle, Garfield, and Pitkin county Public Health prohibits large gatherings and events of more than 50 people.

Pour House

Closed for 30 days.

Redstone Castle

No public tours March and April.

Redstone Inn

Inn open to guest stays. Call for available take out and delivery options 963-2526.

Roaring Fork Schools

Reopening March 30.

High School Sports

Canceled.



Roaring Fork Transit Authority (RFTA)

Service cuts to the Snowmass and Express Buses and their destinations. Check RFTA.com to see if your particular route has been affected. VelociRFTA Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is still running on normal schedule at this time. Go to myrfta.com for real time projections.

Ross Montessori School

Closed through March 29. May be extended.



Steve’s Guitars

Acts canceled through March.

Third Street Center

Closed to the public.

Thunder River Theatre Company (TRTC)

Suspended all rehearsals, programs, meetings and events through mid-April.

Train Aim Conquer (TAC)

Closed for 30 days.

True Nature Healing Arts

Closed until March 31.

Valley View Hospital

Visitor restrictions in place. Nonclinical groups and events canceled. Elective surgeries postponed. Community calls taken at 618-6735.

Village Smithy

Call for available take out and delivery options 963-9990.

Wells Fargo

Open.

Wheeler Opera House

Closed.

White House Pizza

Call for available take out and delivery options 704-9400.

Wind Walkers

Closed through March 30 then reassessed.