RFTA reduces services

The Pandemic Task Force of the Roaring Fork Valley Transportation Authority (RFTA) continues to work nonstop to support the region during the current coronavirus (Covid-19) health crisis. RFTA plans to continue operating at a reduced level of service for those in need of its essential service.

Due to reductions in ridership, staffing constraints system wide, as well as the need for maintenance staff to proactively disinfect buses throughout each day, RFTA is taking steps to reduce service on all routes beginning Monday, March 23. These reductions are in addition to those instituted on March 16 and are intended to help protect RFTA’s passengers and frontline employees, while maintaining vital transit services for those who rely on them.

For Carbondale residents, the Circulator will continue to operate.

Local valley service will remain at half hour intervals throughout the day. Service will be cut to every hour at 4:08 pm going upvalley, and be cut to every hour going downvalley at 8:15 pm. The last local upvalley bus will be 9 p.m. out of the West Glenwood Park and Ride and the last local downvalley will be at 11:15 p.m. from Rubey Park in Aspen.

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service will be reduced to every 20 minutes during peak hours. Frequency will be further reduced during non-peak hours. Service ends with the 10:47 p.m. BRT Glenwood from Rubey Park headed downvalley.

Express service will be curtailed. All Snowmass direct buses to and from the Snowmass Mall will cease operation. The Woody Creek Shuttle will be discontinued.