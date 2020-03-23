Sunlight is closed

Published Mar. 23, 2020
Sunlight Mountain announces it is closed to all activates including uphill travel Skiers, snowboarders and uphill hikers fill Sunlight’s parking lot yesterday. Sunlight announced today that they will be closed to all uphill traffic in accordance to Colorado and Garfield County public health recommendations. Local and state health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least six feet between people while recreating outdoors. Babbish Gulch remains open.
