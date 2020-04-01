First Friday goes virtual

Email

Carbondale’s First Friday celebration will take place from 6 – 8 p.m. April 3 on the Thunder River Theatre Company’s ThunderStream. Connect with places you like, hang with friends you love, discover new spots, experience art and culture and — most of all — participate in community.

The schedule is subject to change, but, at this point the line up is as follows:

Rita Marsh – Spring into Wellness Tips

Marble Distillery – Fun Cocktail Recipe

Alissa Davies – Art Studio Tour

Jackson Emmer – Live Music

Ally Sanguilly – Beer and Art Pairing | First Responder Thank You

Carbondale Clay Center – Matt Eames Clay Demo

Mark Burrows – Chocolate + Art

Carbondale Beer Works – Mocktail Recipe + Trivia Prizes

Thunder River Theatre – Consensual Improv

5Point Film – 5Point Trailer

To access the Celebration, visit Thunder River Theatre’s live ThunderStream— a free online series of virtual mini-casts featuring short performances by the theatre’s popular Consensual Improv! comedy troupe, local musicians and TRTC Diva Cabaret artists, theatre activities and camps for students and parents, play readings, Happy Hours and hangouts with performers, and more.