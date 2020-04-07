Tobacco tax still on Bonedale ballot

Email

While the incumbent trustees remain unopposed by even a write-in, the municipal election is still going ahead thanks to Ballot Issue A.

Voters within town limits are being asked to approve an additional sales tax on tobacco of four dollars per pack or 40 percent on other tobacco products. If approved, it would take effect on July 1 and generate an estimated $700,000 annually for prevention and treatment of tobacco use and enforcement and education related to risks and regulations.

Town Clerk Cathy Derby encouraged folks to vote early and address any issues as soon as possible. Ballots should be mailed this week or dropped off in front of Town Hall by 7 p.m. on April 7.