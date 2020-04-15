Where have all the meetings gone? Online, of course!

Email

Living in a virtual world is now the 21st century reality. And that is especially true of local government operations.

Both Carbondale and Basalt boards are ramping up their online presences and providing live streaming videos.

Carbondale Town Manager Jay Harrington said residents can watch the upcoming April 28 Board of Trustees meeting with a 15 to 30 second delay on any digital device.

However, people need to contact Town Clerk Cathy Derby at cderby@carbondaleco.net or 510-1206 as a security precaution to get the specific link to online and telephone access. Someone calling in can listen to the meeting but not make comments.

Board meetings are held at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month through May.

Comments concerning one or more agenda items must be received by Derby by 5 p.m. the day of the meeting. Residents wanting to speak during the actual meeting must first send their full names and addresses to Cathy Derby.

For those without internet access, the Town Hall lobby is offering free internet access, and people without the necessary devices will find one free to use as well. The meetings will also be available for viewing on Youtube. Board packets are posted online, including minutes and agendas.

Basalt Town Council meetings are set for 6 p.m, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month and can be viewed virtually on GrassrootsTV.com — agendas are generally posted four to five days prior.

If a resident would like to provide comments by phone during the public comment portion of the meeting, email planning@basalt.net or text 987-7010 by 6 p.m. that day with the resident’s name and phone number. Town officials will make a return call by speaker phone at the appropriate time in the meeting for comments.

In addition, the Basalt Planning and Zoning Commission will broadcast its meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 16.

Ryan Mahoney, Basalt Town Manager, noted that the Basalt Planning and Zoning Commission meetings will also be live streamed on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Contact Town/Court Clerk Pam Schilling at pam.schilling@basalt.net for more information.

As for recovery efforts, Basalt is a member of the Aspen to Parachute Regional Economic Development Task Force, a regional effort among counties, towns and chambers of commerce to advocate for resources from the state and federal governments to help communities and businesses come back. In addition, small businesses can now apply for aid through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the economic-stimulus package passed by Congress last week.

Go to carbondalegov.org and basalt.net for local government information.