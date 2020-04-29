LIFT-UP expands emergency food programs

Email

Say you just found a dozen cans of tuna fish, three pounds of flour, five boxes of macaroni and cheese or nine packages of ramen noodles in one of your kitchen cabinets.

Don’t discard these items. Instead, bring them to LIFT-UP along with any other non-perishable or canned goods, said Debbie Patrick, marketing and communications director of the non-profit food supply organization.

However, she cautioned, “Do not bring any glass containers, “Our distribution paper bags are packed full, and glass could break inside.”

Food donations are welcome at any of the food distribution sites during hours open.

Patrick also reported, “The need for our assistance has slowly increased. Right now we are distributing about 100 bags at each of our locations.”

Over the last 30 days, LIFT-UP modified food distribution under the guidelines of COVID-19 challenges and boosted food provided from around 650 families to nearly 900 families.

“We are planning to keep this drive-through program going through the end of May,” Patrick noted.

Patrick added, “We are also working to arrange more pick up sites.”

LIFT-UP, Patrick said, accepts cash donations. Checks can be mailed to LIFT-UP, 800 Railroad Ave., Rifle, CO 81650. For more information, call 625-4496.

She explained, “Fortunately, we purchase many items at low prices from the Food Bank of the Rockies through the Federal Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). We also work with Grocery Rescue from throughout the valley grocery stores and partnerships.”In addition, LIFT-UP offers grab-n-go meals through its Extended Table Service from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First United Methodist Church (824 Cooper Ave. in Glenwood Springs).

Pick-up sites

The drive-through sites provide pre-packed emergency food bags Go to.facebook.com/liftuporg for updates.

Aspen: noon Wednesdays at Aspen Schools .through Food Bank of the Rockies,

Basalt: noon Thursdays at Basalt Middle School.through Food Bank of the Rockies, Aspen Ski Company and Aspen Family Connection.

Carbondale: 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Third Street Center parking lot.

Glenwood Springs: 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Glenwood Springs High School, south parking lot.