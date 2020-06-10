Obituary: Glenna Marie Lusk

Email

June 7, 1931 – May 25, 2020

Glenna Marie Lusk was born on June 7, 1931 in West Virginia. She passed away May 25, 2020.

To a lot of people fishing is about throwing a hook into the water.

To the Maynard and Lusk family it was about one woman’s passion bringing an entire family together.

It also takes a special woman to be a coal miner’s wife. She married Herman Maynard and had five sons: Roger (Linda), Herman Jr. (Rick), Phil (JoEllen), Greg, and Scott. After her divorce. Glenna met the love of her life Buford Lusk and had two children: Lawrence (Gina) and Tina.

Glenna was also a very loved and cherished Grandmother to Mariane, Jason, Brian, Shannon, Jessica, and Justin. Glenna has so many great grandbabies as well.

Glenna loved fishing trips, camping, and cooking a huge feast on the holidays. You never left her house with an empty belly, without getting a hug and a kiss, and without hearing her telling you, “I love you.” We all have so many great memories of her. The family can only hope that Glenna is now with her children that have passed and her husband Boo doing the thing she loved most, fishing.

Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I’ll miss you until we meet again.

Her service will be held on her husband Boo’s birthday on Aug. 9, 2020 in Carbondale, where she lived for many years. Time and specific details will be announced at a later date.