Sinkhole repaired, northbound CO 133 restored in Carbondale

Northbound traffic on Colorado Highway 133 in Carbondale is back to normal. Today the Colorado Department of Transportation repaired a large sinkhole located just south of the intersection of CO 133 and Main Street, near Mile Point 68. Crews filled, tamped down, capped, and paved the sinkhole, which measured 15 feet in diameter by 12 feet deep. Filling the sinkhole required 125 tons of road base material, delivered with 10 truckloads. Once the sinkhole was repaired and repaved, northbound CO 133 was restored to the roadway at approximately 3:30pm and CDOT ended the short detour nearby. Southbound traffic on CO 133 was not affected throughout the sinkhole investigation and repair.

CDOT thanks the Town of Carbondale for assisting with the immediate and extended response to the sinkhole discovery, including creating a detour, overnight monitoring and providing essential equipment for repairing the hole today.

The sinkhole opened up on Wednesday when a longtime CDOT maintenance employee, Tim Holbrook, tried to fill a pothole on the busy local highway. What looked like a small depression began breaking open and revealed a 12-foot drop into a cavernous, dark hole. “I thought I was staring down into my tomb and grave,” said Holbrook afterwards. CDOT is thankful Tim is safe. His dedication to keeping Colorado’s roads safe truly averted what could have been a catastrophic event.

CDOT will continue to monitor the sinkhole for erosion or changes. At this time a cause remains unclear, and CDOT will continue to work with internal and external experts to determine the source.