Plan ahead for an abridged Mountain Fair

Carbondale Arts will lose money on an event that’s usually its biggest fundraiser — and the inspiration for its foundation — but Director Amy Kimberly believes it’s worth it.

“Ultimately, the fair does not really belong to us, it belongs to the community,” she said. “In these times, we’re all looking at ways to connect in safe and creative ways.”

An array of events are slated all over town from July 24 through 26, many of which require registration in advance. Included are numerous opportunities to support Carbondale Arts and other local institutions. One such effort is the 2020 Carbondale Comeback Passport, a flipbook full of deals, discounts, and offerings from restaurants, retail, coffee and craft breweries, all in need of our love and support. Proceeds from the passport go to help refill the fund for next year’s big 50th annual fair. The t-shirt will also be available for $35 online, at the Launchpad and at both the Farmer’s Market and Maker’s Market.

But even more important than the money is the spirit.

“A lot is going to depend on the community getting inspired in their own little neighborhoods and creating a memory,” Kimberly said. “There are a lot of things we’re going to miss about this year. Hopefully next year we’ll all be back together.”

Opening Blessing and Drumming

4 p.m. Friday, July 24

Tune into KDNK for an opening blessing by Eaden Shantay, then Laurie will oversee a small group of drummers on the mobile stage, with listeners invited to join in from home. It all wraps up with a small parade down Main Street.

The Confluence Jamboree

4 to 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 24-26

A collection of musicians and performers will travel through Carbondale neighborhoods on a mobile flatbed stage, bringing music, dance and joy throughout town — visit carbondalearts.com by July 22 to arrange a special visit! Expect great musical acts such as The Fiery Furnace Marching Band, Let Them Roar, Sleepy Justice, Natalie Spears and Lizzie Plotkin, Vid Weatherwax and Chris Bank and more!

Worstminster Dog Show

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 25

Where the best of the worst and the worst of the worst are both Winners! This new and creative event for our dog lovers, it will be held at the Carbondale Rodeo Grounds. It’s $10 to register; one dog per person (owner/handler) and each dog can only be entered in one class. Veterinarian Ben Mackin will be the announcer and judges include Eric Berry of RJ Paddywacks, Wes Boyd of Colorado Animal Rescue (CARE), and Dr. Bonnie Abercrombie of Carbondale Animal Hospital. Visit carbondalearts.com by July 23 for details and registration.

Mountain Makers Market

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26

Up to 20 Colorado makers and craftspeople will set up at 579 Main St. (the “Christmas Tree Lot” across from Beerworks). Many of these artists have lost income due to COVID-19, making Mountain Fair one of the few events they will get to do for the season. Shoppers should visit carbondalearts.com to register for a designated time slot to visit the Mountain Makers Market in 30 minute increments.

Saturday Night Live with Streamin’ Steves

8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 25

Tune in on YouTube or KDNK for a live stream concert from Steve’s Guitars. Enjoy performances from Alya Howe, Natalie Spears and Lizzie Plotkin, Dave Jordan, and The ReMINDers, for a fun-filled evening of music and magic.

Yoga in the Park

9 to 10:15 a.m. Sunday, July 26

True Nature Healing Arts owner and yoga therapist Deva Shantay will lead a class at the fair stomping grounds of Sopris Park. Be sure to register (quickly) in advance, as space is limited to 50 people (with 6 ft’ between practicing yogis).