What does the fall look like at CMC?

As the fall semester quickly approaches,Colorado Mountain College is on track to implement the changes needed to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college has created “Fall 2020 Trail Map” on its website’s home page to help students navigate the new educational reality. Curriculum advisors are available by phone.

Classes begin August 24, and early registration is strongly recommended.

Heather Exby, Ph.D.,CMC vice president and campus dean of Glenwood Springs and Spring Valley, explained, “We have been able to develop a flexible plan which includes three options.:

The first option is “Flex”, described on the CMC website as having a designated class schedule with virtual meetings on zoom. Flex may include optional in person portions.The instruction will be presented in real time.

Second is “In Person” and refers to courses that can’t be delivered online and will be offered face-to-face at a specific day, date, time and location. while following safety guidelines. Some portions may be online. Students are required to attend in person for all or part of the course.

“These courses include firefighting, nursing, vet tech and some of the sciences,” Exby said.

The third method is “Online Anytime”, which continues many online courses already established. “These are available at any time as they are pre-recorded,” Exby noted, adding “We have students from all around the nation and some living in other countries.”

“You can jump online at 2 a.m. while in your PJs,” she smiled and added, “If things change, some may be offered on campus or others changed to all online learning.”

CMC Spring Valley also is home to several new additions for 2020: One is the Outdoor Leadership Center and Field House. Amenities there include a 38-foot climbing wall, free weights and assisted weight machines plus cardio equipment. For more information, call 947-8195.

Also new is the Ascent Center, which serves as the welcoming portal to the campus with a one-stop shop for student services and admissions, bookstore, coffee shop, multipurpose classrooms and meeting and gathering spaces.

CMC President Carrie Besnette Hauser, Ph.D., has stated, “All leaders will remain in close collaboration and coordination with local public health officials,” and with county and state public health partners plus the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention (CDC).

Also notably, CNN/Money ranked CMC as number 17 in the nation for student success among more than 800 two-year colleges. The college was also rated number one among Colorado’s two year colleges for graduation plus transfer rates.

CMC also offers a variety of four-year Bachelor’s Degree programs including business administration and sustainability studies with additional degrees being considered.

The 11 campuses are in Aspen, Breckenridge, Carbondale, Dillon, Glenwood Springs, Leadville, Rifle, Spring Valley, Steamboat Springs and Vail Valley at Edwards. The newest campus is in Salida, which just recently joined the college district.

All in all, CMC district serves areas in nine state counties cover 12,000 square miles, three national forests, six wilderness areas and the majority of Colorado’s major ski resorts.

Exby also announced the residence halls at Spring Valley, Leadville and Steamboat Springs will offer housing with limited capacity in single occupancy rooms only. In addition, CMC is waiving the first-year live-on-campus requirement at the three campuses with residence halls for the 2020-21 academic year.

Priority for on campus accommodations will go to those whose course work requires in-person attendance and then for those who live far away. Dining halls, while open and operating, will at first be limited to grab-and-go policies. Several common areas, like libraries, will be available with safety guidelines.