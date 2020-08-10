Fire climbs out of the canyon

Email

The Grizzly Creek Fire took off in both directions on Tuesday, creeping north toward the Flat Tops and jumping the Colorado River and Interstate 70 to head south toward Missouri Heights.

Now estimated at 3,200 acres, the blaze has prompted evacuations No Name, Lookout Mountain and Coulter Creek. Interstate 70 remains closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, as does Cottonwood Pass, Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail and Clinetop Mesa. With commercial traffic currently limited on State Highway 13 and semis barred from Independence Pass, the recommended detour is south to U.S. 50.

The fire is being fought mainly in the air, according to White River National Forest Public Information Officer David Boyd.

“It’s not a place we can put firefighters on the ground,” he noted.

The City of Glenwood Springs has shut off the No Name water diversion source and began pumping water from the Roaring Fork River pump station to protect the water supply from fire retardant. Residents are asked to refrain from watering lawns for the next 48 hours. Intermittent power outages have also plagued the community, and one of the main pieces of infrastructure crews are working to protect is the Shoshone Power Plant.

Boyd encouraged forest users to be aware of the fire danger and think about where they’re going. As always, drones are prohibited near wildfires.

The Rocky Mountain Type 2 Incident Management Blue Team will assume command of the fire on Wednesday morning. All jurisdictions in the area are under Stage 1 fire restrictions and will move to Stage 2 on Thursday

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.