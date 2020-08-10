Fire closes Glenwood Canyon

Email

Interstate 70 has been shut down from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero and residents of No Name, Grizzly Creek and Bair Ranch are encouraged to prepare for evacuation as crews battle a rapidly-growing blaze near mile marker 120.

Estimated at around 500 acres, the Grizzly Creek Fire is being fought mainly from the air, according to White River National Forest Public Information Officer David Boyd.

“It’s not a place we can put firefighters on the ground,” he noted.

One helicopter and four heavy tankers are assigned to the fire, with more resources on the way.

The fire is currently burning northeast away from No Name. No closure orders have been issues for the Flat Tops, but Boyd encouraged forest users to be aware of the fire danger and think about where they’re going. Hikers have been evacuated from Hanging Lake and other area trails and river users are encouraged to stay out of the area. As always, drones are prohibited near wildfires.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has asked that motorists not use Cottonwood Pass, and with commercial traffic currently limited on State Highway 13 and semis barred from Independence Pass, the recommended detour is south to U.S. 50.