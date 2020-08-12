‘This fire is going to burn actively for a while’

Email

The Grizzly Creek Fire rolled west on Wednesday, growing to over 4,600 acres as it dropped into the No Name drainage.

A Type 1 team is slated to take over management of what is considered the top priority in the nation for the purposes of resources — though it may take several days to muster the full force. Currently, 211 firefighters, two Very Large Air Tankers (VLAT), multiple Large Air Tankers, four heavy helicopters, and one medium helicopter are battling the blaze.

“We know we have a real situation here. It’s causing all of us a lot of consternation and a lot of pain,” White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams observed in the first of a series of planned Facebook Live updates. “It’s picking up nationally, so we’ve gotta get in line a little bit.”

Jared Hohn, Incident Commander for the outgoing Type 2 team, summed up the current state of affairs. Expansion to the north has slowed around the Grizzly Creek / No Name cutoff trail, with crews working to discourage backing down toward Interstate 70 on the East Side and protecting structures along County Road 120 on the south side. The west side saw the most growth, expanding as far as the Jess Weaver trail, though no homes are believed to have been burned so far.

“Our number one concern is ensuring the public’s safety and our firefighter’s safety,” he said. “We’re also looking at infrastructure and homes.”

Specifically, he cited the highway, railroad and power infrastructure as top priorities.

I-70 remains closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, as does Cottonwood Pass, Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail and Clinetop Mesa and most recently Independence Pass. With commercial traffic limited on State Highway 13, the recommended detour is south to U.S. 50.

As always, drones are prohibited near wildfires.

The City of Glenwood Springs is encouraging residents to refrain from watering lawns after it shut off the No Name water diversion source and began pumping water from the Roaring Fork River pump station to protect the water supply from fire retardant.

Around 200 residents have been evacuated from No Name, Lookout Mountain, Homestead Estates, Bair Ranch, High Aspen Ranch, Coulter Creek, Cottonwood Pass, Spring Valley Ranch. Evacuees can get help and information at the Glenwood Springs Community Center (100 Wulfsohn Rd.).

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario encouraged residents of adjacent subdivisions to be prepared — gathering basic essentials like medication, clothing and pet supplies before worrying about sentimentals.

“When we start evacuating is not the time to start going through old photos and documents,” he said.

He encouraged folks to visit garco911.com and sign up for alerts via email or phone. He also assured viewers that crews go door to door in the event of an evacuation.

Addressing folks desire to help, Incoming Incident Commander Marty Adell encouraged folks to focus on their fellow community members and let firefighters do their job.

“This fire is going to burn actively for a while,” he noted.

All jurisdictions in the area previously under Stage 1 fire restrictions are in the process of moving to Stage 2, which effectively bans all open flames. The next online meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14.