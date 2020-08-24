CDOT announces limited reopening of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

Email

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced a limited reopening of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon Monday morning.

Travelers will not be able to stop in the canon, with rest areas and exit ramps closed. A head-to-head detour is in place between Hanging Lake Tunnel and near No Name Tunnel, similar to the construction detour in place this summer.

Travelers should prepare for intermittent closures for repairs after the Grizzly Creek Fire or if conditions in the canyon require a safety closure.

Although CDOT has carefully reviewed the hazards, the roadway is a changing environment. Even minimal amounts of rain could trigger mudslides, debris flows or rock slides in the burn area. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Glenwood Canyon this week and could prompt a safety closure.

The bike path remains closed. Rafting, kayaking and other river recreation activities are not allowed on the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon at this time.