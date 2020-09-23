Potato Day turns eleventy-one

Email

Carbondale’s venerable celebration of history and agriculture gets a COVID treatment with an array of virtual and in-person festivities. This year’s theme “Spuds and Suffragists — Women Voting Proudly for 100 Years” honors the centennial of the 19th Amendment. In addition to the audio series featured on this page, events include:

Virtual contests (through Oct. 1)

Win $100 Carbondale Chamber Gift Certificates for adult categories and $25 for youngsters. Get involved at facebook.com/CarbondaleAnnualPotatoDay or #CarbondalePotatoDay2020 on Instagram.

Potato Decorating

Submit a photo of a spud respecting a female historical figure, Hollywood actress, representative of Carbondale or something else creative — with a special category for kids 12 and under.

Suffragette City Dance Videos

Groove to Bowie’s classic tune. Bonus points if you incorporate the potato in some manner.

Farmer’s Market (Oct. 3)

Produce and cottage food vendors, potato giveaways, CD and record sale, nonpartisan voter registration information and, of course, history take over the fenced vacant lot at 529 Main St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — register for a timeslot: carbondalerec.com or 510-1290.

The Golden Potato Harvest Hunt (Oct. 3)

For kids 12 and under, from the same household group, this will be a historical harvest hunt to put together all of the pieces and parts of Mrs. Potato Head. Register at carbondalerec.com and then be at 529 Main St. at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 for materials and the first clue.

Winners receive a Carbondale Chamber Gift Certificate.