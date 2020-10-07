Farm to Table brings money to CRES

Email

The Baiardo family moved to Carbondale in July and began planning a way to continue a family tradition of using cooking to support their kids’ schools. Jonathan organized a dinner selling tickets to teachers and other parents through a silent auction at the annual Ladles of Love fundraising event. Food from Erin’s Acres, Sustainable Settings, and the Nieslaniks and liquor from Sopris Liquors was discounted or donated for the event.