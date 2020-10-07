Obituary: Robert (Bob) Raymond Nieslanik

Email

Dec. 10, 1936 – Sept. 26, 2020

The Roaring Fork Valley has lost a good one. Lifetime resident, Bob Nieslanik, passed away on Sept. 26, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.

Bob was born the ninth child of 12 on Dec. 10, 1936 to John Frank Nieslanik Sr. and Mary Katherine Nieslanik. He was raised in Spring Valley on the family farm and developed a passion for hunting and the outdoors. He served in the Army Reserves and eventually ranched, farmed, and operated a dairy for many years with two of his brothers, Paul and John. He also contributed to Carbondale’s history of raising potatoes.

On Nov. 15, 1969 Bob married Wanda Mary Daugherty and raised four children, Terrie, Scott, Ellie, and Carrie. When time allowed he enjoyed hunting elk and deer at his cherished mountain cabin, fishing, watching the Yankees and Broncos, and the annual family tradition of making polish sausage (kielbasa).

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Bernard; sisters Betty, Bernice, Adeline, Dorothy, and Katie; wife, Wanda, daughter, Terrie Lynn Short, and son Randy — as well as his favorite horse, Bomber.

He is survived by four brothers John (Theresa), Paul (Celia), Jim (Sharon), Ray (Elaine); sister Francis Mattivi; son Scott (Diane), daughters Ellie (Roger) Fazzi, and Carrie (Steve) Tenold; son-in-law John Short; grandkids Krystal, Sara (Jake), Brandi, Maegan, Jessica (Devery), Luke (Siera), Hannah, Shane (Marielle), Tori (Matt), Oak, and Bella; great-grandchildren Isabella, Asher, Arlie, Emma, Zyler, Zemarie, Payton and Brycen and numerous extended family.

Bob’s kind heart and big smile will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Another cowboy is coming home.

A celebration of life and private family mass was held on Oct. 3.