Entrepreneurs get an online boost

For six new business owners, the upcoming live streaming Mountain Pitch Summit, organized by Coventure in Carbondale, will provide an opportunity to raise awareness of their burgeoning ventures to prospective funders.

Partner in both West Slope Angels (WSA) and Four Points Funding Shawn Bertini said the summit presenters provided pertinent financial and strategic planning information prior to being chosen.

Any or all the presenters may receive requests to begin additional conversations with funders.

Businesses pitching their enterprises include: Revel Bikes (CEO Adam Miller), Campground Booking (CEO Heath Padgett), QuikRStuff (CEO Bryan Wachs), Gina Cucina (Founder Gina D’orazio), Mountain Flow Eco Wax (CEO Peter Arlein) and Beyul Retreat Center (Founder Abby Stern).

According to Coventure Executive Director Mike Lowe, in 2020 the organization “has helped more than 60 business people impacted by COVID-19 obtain over $1.5 million in federal and state funding which has helped companies pivot to strategies that are saving jobs.”

He noted, “We are proud of the important work we’ve done over the last two years helping provide essential programming and events to our entrepreneurial community while curating an investment group.”

Lowe also said Coventure helps administer funding averaging between $250,000 to $500,000 per applicant.

Coventure has enlisted other organizations to put on the event including Greater Colorado Venture Fund, StartUp Colorado and WSA, managed by Four Points Funding.

As stated on the WSA website, “We couldn’t do all that we do without the support of our friends and partners around the state. Colorado continues to lead the way in organizing rural investment. Local, regional and state organizations are working hard to grow our startup ecosystem.”

WSA has local chapters across the region including one in the Roaring Fork Valley. The website pointed to Carbondale as “a burgeoning tech and engineering hub and is home to several portfolio companies, including P4P Energy, FastG8, MountainFLOW, and Marble Distilling.”

As to the requirements for funding: “We are looking for companies with some level of traction and real growth potential. We focus on typical venture deals investing in equity and convertible debt, but are open to other forms of investing.” Go to westslopeangels.com for more information.

Presenter Amy Stern of Beyul Retreat talked about her business set on the 32-acre former Diamond J Guest Ranch. She is now purchasing the property on the Frying Pan River in Meredith just past Ruedi Reservoir.

Stern explained the summit gives her an opportunity to engage with possible funders.

Beyul also offers yoga, other classes, backcountry skiing and is surrounded by the White River National Forest, home to fox, elk, black bear, hawks, eagles and trout.

Spiritual in nature, she noted, “It’s a place to get back in touch with yourself privately or with a group and can accommodate up to 88 guests, The word ‘Beyul’ is Tibetan referring to a place of solitude.”

Bryan Wachs is CEO of QuikRStuff, which operates a factory in Grand Junction that builds bike carrier products made in the U.S. Wachs partnered with J.T. Westcott to bring their dreams to life.

As their website — quikrstuff.com — pledges, “You choose the route. We’ll help with the stuff. May the adventure never end.”

Wachs explained, “As passionate outdoor enthusiasts, we felt a calling to provide high-quality recreation products that were 100 percent invented and manufactured in the U.S.”

When asked about any skiing gear racks, he said, “Not yet.”

To watch this free event online Wednesday, Oct. 28, noon, go to coventure.io to RSVP and receive the link to view the summit.