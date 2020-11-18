Our Town: Geekspeak co-host is here to help

Email

Matt McBrayer is the owner, and the sole technician at Roaring Fork Help Desk, Inc., which he established on March 14th (a.k.a.“Pi Day”) , 2015. The business motto is “Your End-to-End Technology Experts,” and based on Matt’s description of his day-to-day work activities, his personal interests, and his growing family, he is living a full life here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Matt and I recently met in a Carbondale park where he brought me up to date on his work and his personal life.

Q: How long have you lived in the Roaring Fork Valley?

A: Thirty-five years (which happens to be Matt’s exact age).

Q: Who are your mom and dad?

A: Tom and Sydney McBrayer. My dad, Tom, works part-time at the [Roaring Fork] Co-Op, and my mom, Sydney, is a professional grandparent (Sydney was a teacher in Carbondale for 35 years).

Q: I understand that you and your wife, Li McBrayer, have a new baby. Can you tell me about the baby and the extent to which your lives have changed?

A: My wife, Li, is the Operations Supervisor at Alpine Bank in Carbondale. Li is currently on maternity leave and she’s staying home with our baby. Hailey is almost two months old now, and she is so sweet! She is just learning how to smile.

Q: What has been your biggest challenge with Hailey thus far?

A: The biggest challenge has been learning different ways to console her. I’m still working on the “baby learning curve,” but babies are easier than some of my customers.

Q: Can you tell me about your business?

A: The business name is Roaring Fork Help Desk, which offers a range of services to small and medium-size businesses in the valley. The work includes connectivity issues, router configuration, software installation and management, network troubleshooting, security, and training.

Q: What systems do you generally work on?

A: I work on PCs, Macs, and Linux servers.

Q: Did you have special training for computer technology work?

A: No, it was all auto-didactic in nature – plus YouTube. I started working with “Computers for Kids” when I was in high school. That program is now a part of the “Youth Entity” program in Carbondale.

Q: What is the oddest work-related incident that you have experienced?

A: I had a client who was so angry at his MacBook Pro that he threw it like a “throwing star” at a wall, causing $2,300 damage to his computer.

Q: I’ve heard you on KDNK radio. Tell me about that.

A: Louie Girardot and I have a program on KDNK called “Geekspeak,” which airs from 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month. We answer questions and help people with computer issues.

Q: Do you belong to any professional organizations?

A: Yes, I’m involved with a group called West Slope Technologists. The group has a total of 254 members. Locally, the goal is to make our valley a “technology hub.” Some other areas in Colorado are already doing this.

Q: Other than becoming a part of a technology hub, what do you foresee in the future for Carbondale and the Roaring Fork Valley?

A: Continued growth and a higher cost of living.

Q: Do you have other interests that you can tell our readers about?

A: I like a wide variety of music, including Punk, Metal, Country, Rock and Classical. I also like going to the shooting range.

Q: What’s your favorite TV program?

A: I don’t watch much TV anymore. I do like “Mr. Carlson’s Lab” on YouTube.

Q: What’s your all-time favorite movie?

A: “The Matrix,” starring Keanu Reeves.

Q: Who are your favorite comedians?

A: George Carlin, Louis Black, and Weird Al Yankovic.

Q: Where in the world would you most like to vacation?

A: Hawaii, but I have always wanted to see the Aurora Borealis, so maybe I will have to go to Alaska or Sweden, too.