Scuttlebutt – January 7, 2021

GarCo vaccinations

People 70 and older, plus high-risk health care workers and persons that have direct contact with COVID patients, are eligible to be vaccinated through Valley View and Grand River Health hospitals. Appointments will be made as vaccine supplies become available. For Valley View Hospital, call 970-384-7632. For Grand River Health, call 970-625-1100. Additionally, primary care providers may refer high-risk patients who are 70 years and older directly to hospitals for priority scheduling. It will take several weeks to vaccinate everyone in this category. Next in line are moderate-risk health care workers and responders with less direct contact with COVID patients, firefighters, police, correctional workers and funeral services.

Skier Appreciation Day

Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort’s signature community-giving event is on Friday, Jan. 8. Lift tickets are $20 apiece with all proceeds benefiting United Way Battlement to the Bells. More info and an online auction are at unitedwaybb.org.

Ski classic

Spring Gulch opened for cross-country and skate skiing on Wednesday, Dec. 30. According to one firsthand account, “It was completely mobbed!” The Mount Sopris Nordic Council asks that persons feeling sick stay home, skiers join only immediate members of their household and wear a face covering in the parking area, maintain six feet between skiers not in one’s pod and use a new exit south of the main entrance when leaving. To support the ski area and its maintenance, visit springgulch.org/membership.

Stay cool at school

Crystal River Elementary School boasts a new ice skating rink thanks to PE teacher Marty Madden, the masterful builder, and donated materials.

Christmas in January

The Vaudeville Revue’s Holiday Show returns on Friday, Jan. 8. The show is two hours, family-friendly and high-energy. Seating capacity will be limited due to COVID restrictions and advance reservations are recommended.

Virtual offerings

The Crystal Theatre continues to share thoughtful and compelling movies, now through a streaming service. Current virtual offerings include “The Reason I Jump,” “The Weasel’s Tale,” “Coming Home Again” and “Stand!” For the full experience, walk-up concessions are available 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

If you can read this …

Then you can help! Literacy Outreach is recruiting volunteers to tutor essential literacy skills for adult learners. Three hours per week is the expectation. Virtual information sessions are held on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at noon and Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 5:30 p.m. For registration, email programs@literacyoutreach.org or call 970-945-5282.

Language empowers

Helping a local adult learn English is a great way to stay connected, learn new things and give back to our community. English in Action offers tutor orientation training on Jan. 13 at 9:30 a.m. For more info, email info@englishinaction.org or call 970-963-9200.

Land of bounty

Pitkin County Open Space is seeking proposals from qualified individuals or parties to lease agricultural land within Glassier Open Space across the Roaring Fork River from Willits. Two areas are available. One is roughly 80 acres of flood-irrigated land utilized for hay and cattle grazing. The second is around three acres, sprinkler-irrigated, northeast of Hook Spur Road. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. More info at pitkinostprojects.com.

Naturalist Nights kicks off

The Naturalist Nights speaker series returns every Thursday beginning Jan. 7. Topics ranging from indigenous gardening practices to the record-setting 2020 fire season will be presented by experts vetted by Wilderness Workshop, Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) and Roaring Fork Audubon. For the schedule and registration, plus suggested tea and cookie pairings, visit wildernessworkshop.org.

Los Cabos shutters

An announcement by Los Cabos Mexican Grill in Carbondale states that, after five years of business, its doors will close on Jan. 11. Acknowledging a “tough year,” the reason for the closure is cited as “redevelopment of the Sopris Shopping Center.” Los Cabos earned the top prize for best taco in The Sopris Sun’s annual “taste test” early last year. Other Sopris Shopping Center tenants have been contacted for a story in next week’s paper.

“Your Story, Your Life”

Historian, writer and genealogist Shelly Merriam facilitates a Zoom workshop for adults on writing personal histories beginning Friday, Jan. 15. The workshop will continue every first and third Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. For registration, email sjmerr22@gmail.com.

Artemis Book Club

Garfield County Libraries, in partnership with the National Wildlife Federation, offers a monthly book club for parents, kids and nature lovers. The group meets virtually at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of January, February and March. Copies of “Gaia Girls,” the group’s literature, are available for free at each of the six Garfield County Libraries. More info at gcpld.org/resilient.

Stories of Climate Change

ACES partners with the Community Office for Resource Efficiency and Colorado Mountain College for a community-wide mural project this spring. To participate, upload a selfie and 90-second story to be shared online. The first 200 community members to sign up at aspencore.org/participate will see their portrait incorporated into an art installation celebrating our multicultural commitment to climate action.

50-year water plan

The City of Aspen’s Water Utility hosts a community engagement meeting via Zoom on Jan. 14 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss its 50-year water plan. Topics will include anticipated water supply shortages and potential supply options. Info and registration are available at aspencommunityvoice.com.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Corby Anderson (Jan. 7); Stephen Paul (Jan. 8); Anne Hillmuth, Rick Holt, Kay Jacobson, and Jim Mitton (Jan. 9); Lorraine Escue, Mary Finley, Will Masters, Ron Razzore, Erica Sparhawk, Jake Strack-Loertscher and Nancy Vories (Jan. 10); Kim Anne, Emily Goldfield, Crystal Holley and Nick Penzel (Jan. 11); Betsy Bingam-Johns (Jan. 12); Marianne Ackerman, Chuck Bauer, Michael Hassig, Steve Standiford, Tracie Wright and Annemarie Zanca (Jan. 14).