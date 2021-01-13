Scuttlebutt, January 14, 2021

Email

PitCo moves into Level Red

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 17, Pitkin County will implement a new public health order, eliminating indoor dining at all restaurants and improving enforcement of social distancing at ski resorts. The move was prompted by Pitkin County reporting the second highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in the state, with one in 35 residents carrying the virus. Businesses certified by the state’s “5-Star Program” will be granted increased capacity after two weeks of a sustained decline in the county’s incidence rate.

Viral woes

Roaring Fork High School returned to distance learning on Jan. 12 after four students exhibited symptoms typical of COVID the day before. With an evaluation by the fire department and thorough cleaning of the school, RFHS reopened on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Days earlier, the district shortened quarantine periods for persons exposed to a confirmed case of COVID in alignment with new guidelines issued by the CDC. Carbondale Middle School’s six grade transitioned to distance learning from Jan. 13 through Jan. 19 after an individual in the single-cohort class tested positive.

YouthZone helps out

Recognizing the hardships wrought by COVID restrictions, school closures and general loss of connection, free one-hour parent consultations are being offered by YouthZone from now through March. Parents of middle or high school-aged students will receive guidance from a skilled staff member to sort through concerns and form solutions. To schedule a Zoom appointment, call 970-945-9300.

Relief for child care providers

The Colorado Department of Human Services Office of Early Childhood created two grant programs, totalling approximately $45 million, to support child care providers across the state. The first of these programs will provide between $500 and $35,000 to licensed child care providers that are open and operating or plan to reopen by Feb. 28. More info about the grant application process is at visit bit.ly/38DoWbb

Paycheck Protection Program reopens

The U.S. Small Business Administration will again receive applications for forgivable loans, authorizing $284 billion toward job retention and other expenses through Mar. 31. Existing PPP borrowers are allowed to apply for a Second Draw PPP Loan. First steps involve confirming eligibility and gathering necessary records. More info at bit.ly/3i4HTXr

Wilhelm responds

Colin Wilhelm announced via social media the exploratory phase of a campaign for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat, amid calls for Rep. Boebert to resign. Wilhelm is a resident of Glenwood Springs and recently ran against Rep. Perry Will to represent Colorado House District 57.

Author Conversation

Acclaimed author Robin Wall Kimmerer is a mother, scientist, decorated professor and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. Garfield County Libraries presents a virtual conversation with Kimmerer on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. Topics will include writing, indigenous knowledge and our critical connection to nature. More at gcpld.org

Bear with us

Carbondale Arts and community members John Runne, Julie Naus, and William and Patricia Hutzley came together to buy Just Emerson’s Bear sculpture and donate it to the Public Arts Commission. In Dec. 2020, Emerson approached Carbondale Arts with a need to sell the sculpture which has reigned for years over the Carbondale Nature Park.

Share the love

KDNK’s “love line” is now operational. Call 970-510-3250 and record a message of love to be played on the air and during the Light the Night with Love event organized by Carbondale Arts and the American Heart Association for Valentine’s weekend.

The Art Base presents “Reflections”

Digital photographs by Dede Reed are on display at The Art Base from Jan. 15 through Feb. 19. The artist will donate 100% of the sales to this arts-focused nonprofit. An artist talk is available on the Art Base website beginning Friday.

Art Contest

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is accepting submissions for their 2021 project season posters, stickers and t-shirts. This year’s theme is “renewing landscape and community through collective action.” The winning design will receive $400, recognition and schwag. A concept sketch and three work samples are due to jbaker@rfov.org by Feb. 14.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Crista Barlow,, Frank Nadell and John Phelan (Jan. 15); Johann Aberger, Kimberlie Chenowith and Drew Walters (Jan. 16); Brenda Buchanan, Katrina Byars, Roy Rickus and Tanner Rollyson (Jan. 17); Joe Flores, Lois Hayes, Tarie Lahet, Katie Montie and Shannon Pelland (Jan. 19); Brooke Bockelman, Olivia Emery and Lewis Cooper (Jan. 20).