Sticks and poles and skates … Oh my!

Crystal River Elementary School students are enjoying winter sports. A new ice skating rink was created by PE teacher Marty Madsen and parents Ernesto and Flor Cuc, owners of Cuc Construction. Funds were used from the annual Rams Run fundraiser to build the rink and purchase various sizes of new ice skates, plus cross-country skis, boots and poles. Marty now takes all grades, kindergarten through fourth, out to ski and skate. Photos by Sue Rollyson.