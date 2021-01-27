Police Report, January 28, 2021

Email

From Dec. 14 through Jan. 21, Carbondale Police handled 894 calls for service, including the following cases of note:

Thursday Dec. 24 at 5:38 p.m. Officers responded to a trespass at City Market. The male in question was released with a summons.

Saturday Dec. 26 at 4:19 a.m. Police responded to a report of a woman being held a gunpoint. Officers secured the scene and the case is under investigation.

Saturday Dec. 26 at 7:27 p.m. Responding to a reported package theft, officers discovered the contents were gone.

Saturday, Jan. 2 at 8:55 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a man sleeping in the basement of Mi Casita. He was issued a summons for criminal trespass.

Monday, Jan. 11 at 10:27 a.m. A vehicle was reported stolen along Dolores Way.

Sunday, Jan. 12 at 12:36 p.m. Officers responded to a trespass, jailing a man for violation of a restraining order.

Friday, Jan. 15 at 9:47 p.m. A juvenile pulled over for driving through a stop sign was arrested after officers found drug paraphernalia in their vehicle.

Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 3:17 a.m. Police responded to a man being assaulted with a baseball bat. The suspect was arrested and the victim was transported to St. Mary’s with major injuries.

Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 9:21 p.m. A man was arrested for trespassing near Gianinetti Park.