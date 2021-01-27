Thank you, Advertisers!

Email

The Sopris Sun depends on the thoughtfulness and generosity of many people, organizations, and businesses in Carbondale and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. Our thanks to everyone who sends a letter, to our advertisers, hardworking staff and board members, the writers and photographers who make the paper what it is, and, of course, the individuals and businesses that support our efforts with their financial contributions. We couldn’t do it without you!

THANK YOU, ONE AND ALL!

The Sopris Sun Board

20/20 EyeCare Historical Armory 3rd Street Gardens Home Town Tech 450 Teppanyaki Hudson Reed Ensemble 5 Point Film Festival Independence Run & Hike ACES Jimmy Byrne Align Multimedia John Ackerman All Pets Mobile Vets Kanichi Woodworking Alpine Bank KDNK Alpine Legal Services Lift Up Amore Realty Loge Properties ANB Bank Madre Selva Ann Korologos Gallery Main Street Gallery & The Framer Artisan Fine Finishing Martin’s Aerus Electrolux Store Aspen Community Foundation Mason Morse – Carly Passchier Aspen Dance Connection Mason Morse – Ingrid Wussow Aspen Filmfest Mind Springs Health Aspen Jewish Congregation Mountain West Gives Aspen Marketing Partners Mt Sopris Nordic Council Pitkin County Landfill National Association of Mental Illness Aspen Valley Hospital National Brain Tumor Society AZYEP Near New Ball Brewing Novus Auto Glass Basalt Printing & Art Supply Parallel Path Buddy Program Project Resource Studio Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District Promotional Concepts Carbondale Acupuncture Center Rainbow Rhythm Daycare Carbondale Animal Hospital Renew Senior Living Carbondale Arts Rifle Animal Shelter Carbondale Clay Center Riverview School Carbondale Community Chamber of Commerce RJ Paddywacks Carbondale Family Dental Road Map Consulting Carbondale Farmers’ Market Roadside Gallery Carbondale Middle School Roaring Fork Audubon Centennial Design Roaring Fork School District Citizens for a Safe Community Ross Montessori CLEER Rotary Club Of Carbondale Colorado Animal Rescue Salvation Army Colorado Mountain College Senior Matters Colorado Press Association Sol Energy Colorado Rocky Mountain School SOL Theatre Committee to Elect Beatriz Soto SoloShoe Communications, LLC Committee to Elect Will Perry Sopris Liquor & Wine Conservation Colorado Sopris Lodge Cool Brick Studios Sopris Theatre Coredination & Bonedale Ballet Steve’s Guitars Coventure Sunburst Car Care Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association Sunlight Mountain Resort Darryll Munsell Terry Kirk Davi Nikent The Agency David Clark The Aspen Institute Debbie & Marc Bruell The Beat Grocer Dia Lynn The Homestead – River Valley Ranch Doctor’s Garden The Orchard Dos Gringos Thomas Fenton Smith PC Eagle County Thunder River Theatre Eagle Crest Nursery Ting Fiber Internet English in Action Town of Carbondale Exxon Cowen Center Transmountain Media Fat City Clothing Trinity Recycling FirstBank Trudi Watkins Real Estate Footsteps Marketing TSA Francie Tutors Tumbleweed Dispensary Frosty Merriott Twin Labs Appliance Garfield & Hecht, P.C. Two Rivers Unitarians Universalists Garfield County Voices Garfield County Democratic Party Way of Compassion Glenwood Vaudeville Revue 5280 Magazine Greenwalls Painting Wild Mountain Seeds Greg Mohl, CPA Xcel Energy Habitat for Humanity Yampah Spa Harmony Scott Jewelry YouthZone Healing Grove CVEPA Heather’s Savory Pies Wilderness Workshop Heritage Park Care Center Gay for Good Rocky Mountains

