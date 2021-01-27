Carbondale's community connector

Thank you, Advertisers!

Locations: Persistent Published Advertisers and donations help keep The Sun shining! Thank You! Advertisers and donations help keep The Sun shining! Thank You!

The Sopris Sun depends on the thoughtfulness and generosity of many people, organizations, and businesses in Carbondale and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. Our thanks to everyone who sends a letter, to our advertisers, hardworking staff and board members, the writers and photographers who make the paper what it is, and, of course, the individuals and businesses that support our efforts with their financial contributions. We couldn’t do it without you!

THANK YOU, ONE AND ALL!
The Sopris Sun Board

  • Aspen-Rifle k-12 thumbnail
20/20 EyeCare Historical Armory
3rd Street Gardens Home Town Tech
450 Teppanyaki Hudson Reed Ensemble
5 Point Film Festival Independence Run & Hike
ACES Jimmy Byrne
Align Multimedia John Ackerman
All Pets Mobile Vets Kanichi Woodworking
Alpine Bank KDNK
Alpine Legal Services Lift Up
Amore Realty Loge Properties
ANB Bank Madre Selva
Ann Korologos Gallery Main Street Gallery & The Framer
Artisan Fine Finishing Martin’s Aerus Electrolux Store
Aspen Community Foundation Mason Morse – Carly Passchier
Aspen Dance Connection Mason Morse – Ingrid Wussow
Aspen Filmfest Mind Springs Health
Aspen Jewish Congregation Mountain West Gives
Aspen Marketing Partners Mt Sopris Nordic Council
Pitkin County Landfill National Association of Mental Illness
Aspen Valley Hospital National Brain Tumor Society
AZYEP Near New
Ball Brewing Novus Auto Glass
Basalt Printing & Art Supply Parallel Path
Buddy Program Project Resource Studio
Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District Promotional Concepts
Carbondale Acupuncture Center Rainbow Rhythm Daycare
Carbondale Animal Hospital Renew Senior Living
Carbondale Arts Rifle Animal Shelter
Carbondale Clay Center Riverview School
Carbondale Community Chamber of Commerce RJ Paddywacks
Carbondale Family Dental Road Map Consulting
Carbondale Farmers’ Market Roadside Gallery
Carbondale Middle School Roaring Fork Audubon
Centennial Design Roaring Fork School District
Citizens for a Safe Community Ross Montessori
CLEER Rotary Club Of Carbondale
Colorado Animal Rescue Salvation Army
Colorado Mountain College Senior Matters
Colorado Press Association Sol Energy
Colorado Rocky Mountain School SOL Theatre
Committee to Elect Beatriz Soto SoloShoe Communications, LLC
Committee to Elect Will Perry Sopris Liquor & Wine
Conservation Colorado Sopris Lodge
Cool Brick Studios Sopris Theatre
Coredination & Bonedale Ballet Steve’s Guitars
Coventure Sunburst Car Care
Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association Sunlight Mountain Resort
Darryll Munsell Terry Kirk
Davi Nikent The Agency
David Clark The Aspen Institute
Debbie & Marc Bruell The Beat Grocer
Dia Lynn The Homestead – River Valley Ranch
Doctor’s Garden The Orchard
Dos Gringos Thomas Fenton Smith PC
Eagle County Thunder River Theatre
Eagle Crest Nursery Ting Fiber Internet
English in Action Town of Carbondale
Exxon Cowen Center Transmountain Media
Fat City Clothing Trinity Recycling
FirstBank Trudi Watkins Real Estate
Footsteps Marketing TSA
Francie Tutors Tumbleweed Dispensary
Frosty Merriott Twin Labs Appliance
Garfield & Hecht, P.C. Two Rivers Unitarians Universalists
Garfield County Voices
Garfield County Democratic Party Way of Compassion
Glenwood Vaudeville Revue 5280 Magazine
Greenwalls Painting Wild Mountain Seeds
Greg Mohl, CPA Xcel Energy
Habitat for Humanity Yampah Spa
Harmony Scott Jewelry YouthZone
Healing Grove CVEPA
Heather’s Savory Pies Wilderness Workshop
Heritage Park Care Center Gay for Good Rocky Mountains

 

Become an Advertiser!
Advertise your business or sponsor ads for a nonprofit.
Or combine the two!
Rates as low as $25 per week.
Contact Todd Chamberlin
adsales@soprissun.com | 970-510-0246

▲Top
Close