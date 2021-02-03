Carbondale's community connector

Basketball season warms up

Locations: News Published At Roaring Fork High School's first home game, junior Kevin Duarte evades Olathe. The Rams won 72-49. For this season's game schedules and more photos, visit page 18. Photo by Sue Rollyson. At Roaring Fork High School's first home game, junior Kevin Duarte evades Olathe. The Rams won 72-49. For this season's game schedules and more photos, visit page 18. Photo by Sue Rollyson.

Photos by Sue Rollyson
Sopris Sun Correspondent

Roaring Fork High School basketball teams played their first games on Jan. 28. Varsity boys won 72-49 against Olathe. The girls also gave Olathe a good challenge but ultimately lost 41-28. To guard against the spread of COVID, all players wore masks and fans were required to stream games instead of crowd the stands.
Beginning Feb. 2, Roaring Fork Schools announced that one spectator per student athlete will be permitted at home games for a trial period. These limited admission tickets will be distributed to students to share with their chosen spectator.

Girls Varsity/ JV Schedule*

Feb. 4 v. Basalt @ Basalt High School / JV @ 6:30 p.m. V @ 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 6 v. Montrose @ RFHS / JV @ 1 p.m. V @ 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 9 v. Meeker @ Meeker High School / JV @ 5:00 p.m. V @ 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 13 v. Delta @ Delta High School / JV @ 11:00 a.m. V @ 2:00 p.m.
Feb. 16 v. Grand Valley @ RFHS / JV @ 6:30 p.m. V @ 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 v. Aspen @ Aspen High School / JV @ 4:00 p.m. V @ 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 v. Gunnison @ Gunnison High School / JV @ 1:00 p.m. V @ 4:00 p.m.
Feb. 23 v. Basalt @ RFHS / JV @ 6:30 p.m. V @ 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 25 v. Grand Valley @ Grand Valley / JV @ 4:00 p.m. V @ 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 27 v. Aspen @ RFHS / JV @ 3:00 p.m.
Mar. 2 v. Moffat County @ Moffat County / JV @ 4:00 p.m. V @ 5:30 p.m.
Mar. 6 v. Coal Ridge @ Coal Ridge / JV @ 1:00 p.m. V @ 2:30 p.m.

Boys Varsity / JV Schedule*

Feb. 4 v. Basalt @ Basalt High School / JV @ 4:30 p.m. V @ 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 6 v. Montrose @ RFHS / JV @ 1 p.m. V @ 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 13 v. Delta @ Delta High School / JV @ 12:30 p.m. V @ 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 16 v. Grand Valley @ RFHS / JV @ 4:30 p.m. V @ 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 v. Aspen @ Aspen High School / JV @ 4:30 p.m. V @ 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 v. Gunnison @ Gunnison High School / JV @ 2:30 p.m. V @ 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 23 v. Basalt @ RFHS / JV @ 4:30 p.m. V @ 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 25 v. Grand Valley @ Grand Valley / JV @ 5:00 p.m. V @ 8:00 p.m.
Feb. 27 v. Aspen @ RFHS / JV @ 1:00 p.m. V @ 3:00 p.m.
Mar. 2 v. Moffat County @ Moffat County / JV @ 4:00 p.m. V @ 7:00 p.m.
Mar. 6 v. Coal Ridge @ Coal Ridge / JV @ 1:00 p.m. V @ 4:00 p.m.

*All varsity home games and select away games will be streamed live at nfhsnetwork.com. Junior varsity games will be streamed on Instagram, follow @RFHS_RamAthletics. Times and dates are subject to change due to COVID cancelations and rescheduling.

RFHS sophomore Katie Grijalva passes across the court with support from senior Laiken Groom.

RFHS senior Tristan Maker clears opposing players from Olathe with a well-timed leap.

RFHS senior Alex Jaquez makes a shot.

RFHS junior Genesis Quintero makes a shot against Olathe.

RFHS senior Maya Lindgren shoots for the basket.

