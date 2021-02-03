Government Briefs – February 4, 2021

Email

CPW collars gray wolf

Colorado Park and Wildlife collared a male wolf that entered the state from Wyoming. The GPS collar will help wildlife managers study the animal’s travel patterns as more wolves enter Colorado.

Shed-antler collecting

To protect wintering big-game animals and sage grouse species, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds the public that the collection of shed antlers on all public lands in this area is prohibited through Apr. 30. Violating these regulations can results in a fine of $100 per antler plus points against possessing a hunting license.

Paycheck Fairness Act

Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet joined the new Democratic majority to reintroduce the Paycheck Fairness Act, a bipartisan bill to strengthen the Equal Pay Act of 1963, help eliminate the gender wage gap, and guarantee that women can challenge pay discrimination and hold employers accountable. According to the National Women’s Law Center, women in Colorado make only 82 cents for every dollar earned by a man, adding up to a total of $395,160 in lost pay over the course of her career. The gap is even greater for women of color.

GarCo authority confirmed

Ninth Judicial District Judge Anne Norrdin rejected claims by Rocky Mountain Industrials that Garfield County Commissioners lacked the authority to regulate certain aspects of the Mid-Continent Quarry outside of Glenwood Springs. The court rebuffed claims that state and federal law preempted local authority, deeming permissible the exercise of land use authority by Garfield County.

Market manipulation

Congresswoman Boebert joined eleven other members of Congress in signing a letter to the Security and Exchange Commission requesting an investigation into market manipulation by financial institutions and “Big Tech.” This comes in response to Robinhood limiting the purchase of GameStop stock to prevent cascading losses to Wall Street investors. In a press statement, Rep. Boebert declares that “trust will not be restored until our questions are answered and those responsible are held accountable.”

CORE Act reintroduced

Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper hosted a virtual press conference on Feb. 2 to announce their reintroduction of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy Act that would protect over 400,000 aces of public land in Colorado, establishing new wilderness, recreation and conservation areas and protecting Camp Hale as a first-of-its-kind National Historic Landscape. Local rancher Bill Fales joined the presentation as a guest.

Committee assignments

Congresswoman Boebert was assigned to two House Committees: Natural Resources and Budget. Senator HIckenlooper was assigned to serve on four Senate Committees: Energy and Natural Resources; Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; Commerce, Science and Transportation; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship. Senator Bennet will serve on three Senate Committees: Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry; Finance; and Intelligence.

Senator Michael Bennet

261 Russell Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

(202) 224-5852

Senator John Hickenlooper

B85 Russell Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

(202) 224-5941

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

1609 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

(202) 225-4761

CO Senator Bob Rankin

200 E Colfax, 346

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 866-5292

CO Representative Perry Will

200 E Colfax, 307

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 866-2949