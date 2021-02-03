The story continues at Ragged Mountain Sports

Email

At Ragged Mountain Sports (Ragged) it is common to find a piece of gear that truly speaks to you because, more often than not, the gear at Ragged is full of life and stories from adventurers’ past.

As the Roaring Fork Valley’s premiere outdoor recreation consignment shop, Ragged specializes in gently-used clothing and gear. Perusing the aisles, you’ll find high-quality puffy jackets for half the retail price, a full alpine touring setup for under $700, and tents that have been pitched in wanderlust locations with plenty of sight seeing left in them.

Like many outdoor recreationists, Aisha Weinhold — owner of Ragged and founder of No Man’s Land Film Festival — takes pride in the longevity and durability of her gear. This is why, in October 2020, when the opportunity to partner with Nine Lives Gear Repair (NLGR) presented itself, she had to jump on it.

NLGR’s mission is to keep gear out of landfills by using recycled and upcycled materials for repairs. NLGR offers an extensive menu of services available and turnover time is about one week from drop off. From re-waterproofing jackets to tent floor replacements to drysuit gasket replacements, brothers Nick and Graham Ward are prepared to tackle most jobs. And for those items not listed on the menu, Weinhold says, “It never hurts to ask.”

Both companies focus on reducing financial barriers for sustainable recreation, making the decision to partner seamless. The partnership helps consumers save some money on high-quality gear and while preparing to get outside.

“I love repairs because it extends the gear’s life even longer,” Weinhold said. “We’ll do repairs for people who buy something at the shop, maybe it’s a nearly new Arc’teryx jacket but the zipper is blown, and so we really can’t sell it for that much. You can buy it for less, get a repair done, and now you have a jacket that’s going to last you five to seven years.”

From an environmental standpoint, this could make a significant positive impact. In the United States alone, 84% of textiles, such as clothing and footwear, end up in landfills across the country, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This percentage roughly equates to 27 billion pounds of waste per year; a startling number when you consider how much of the gear could still be usable.

Fortunately, Weinhold is ready. “So, I have a vision,” she shared. “In the short term, repairs give people an inexpensive solution to keep their gear functioning without a whole financial overhaul. In the long term, the plan is to turn this program into something that really builds self-sufficiency. Once COVID-19 is over, we’re going to start offering clinics and workshops on how to repair your own gear.”

With the clinics, Weinhold hopes that people can take ownership of their gear and help promote a more sustainable future. Opportunities to learn how to apply Nikwax to brand new gloves or repair tent poles are all in the works.

While she understands that these clinics could potentially push them out of business, the desire for new-to-you gear and the yearly 30-40% increase in Ragged consignors makes the risk worthwhile, considering that the outcome is a healthier planet. “I’m really interested to see when these pieces of clothing start coming back to us — if it’s six months, a year, five years, or if it’s 10 years!”

Looking toward the future, Weinhold hopes to create a more intentional community at Ragged. Fondly remembering the inclusivity and “clubhouse feel” that Ragged’s founder Jenny Hamilton harnessed, Weinhold intends to create a place where people from across the socio-economic spectrum feel welcomed and supported. With the addition of the repair program, Ragged is one step closer to creating equality in the outdoors.

“It gives me hope for our environmental future and socially. It makes so many things more accessible and there’s so much positive impact by extending the life of something,” she said. “I feel so lucky that we have people who are keen to do repairs and people who recognize the value in that — both customers and the guys in the backend.”

Ready to get your first repair underway? Visit raggedmountainsports.com to learn more about pricing and the boys at Nine Lives Gear Repair.