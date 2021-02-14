For the love of horses … and dogs and goats

Email

The indoor riding arena at WindWalkers overflows with love. Hearts cover the walls and free-standing obstacles. Stuffed animals sit atop the posts. Even some of the therapy horses have even sprouted hearts!

Although Feb. 14 is Valentine’s day, the equine-assisted learning and therapy center on Missouri Heights is celebrating love by honoring their true healers, the horses, during the entire month of February,

WindWalkers, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, was closed for part of December and throughout January, but kicked off their celebration as they re-opened their barn doors on Feb. 2. According to Executive Director Gabrielle Greeves, their 19 horses are the main means to an end, but all of their animals, including goats, dogs and ponies, offer their love freely and help to warm the hearts of everyone, including staff.

WindWalkers offers a family-centered approach.“To a child or adult with a physical, developmental, social, behavioral and/or emotional disability, life looks a lot brighter on horseback. The power and warmth of a horse strengthens and tones muscles, improves balance, head control and coordination, builds patience and self-esteem and offers a sense of freedom and equality. Our mission is to provide a variety of equine-assisted activities and therapies to aid in the development and growth of those with challenges,” Greeves said.

WindWalkers’ fundraising campaign is ongoing throughout the month of February with the objective to raise funds to help support their horses.

For information or to volunteer or contribute:

www.windwalkerstrc.org

(970) 963-2909 or

PO Box 504, Carbondale, CO 81623