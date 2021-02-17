Letters – February 18, 2021

Email

Re: Subdivision and redevelopment

A recent Glenwood Post article covered the approval of new buildings to replace the Sopris Shopping Center. The proposal is in two parts. One is to enlarge the mini storage with a new two-story, climate-controlled building to the west of the existing storage buildings. Second is to construct two three-story residential buildings on the edge of the highway.

On the mini-storage, the climate-controlled space seemed to some town trustees a dubious waste of energy at a time when we are giving more and more attention to energy conservation. The owner said that his customers are looking for this feature to store fine furniture and other climate sensitive possessions. We can assume this feature appeals to upvalley customers. One can also question why this kind of use is even in the center of our town. The owner said they would pay attention to their energy use.

I also have a great concern for the new residential buildings. You can see from the rendering in the news article that the architectural style, as described by the architect, is unlike anything in Carbondale. They said the building is composed of “mercantile elements.” However, their main deceit is to give the buildings as many different styles, materials, shapes, colors, wall planes, corners, and roof lines as they could. We used to joke that the builder was using up materials left over from other jobs. Or close-outs. But more than the looks, these buildings set a precedent that is totally at odds with what Carbondale has now and also the goals for energy emission reduction that are the core of the Carbondale Climate Action Plan. In a second letter, I’d also like to talk about the height, the traffic, the health hazards, and the visual obstruction.

Patrick Hunter

Carbondale

Crystal Meadows gratitude

After a year of strict COVID restrictions, there were smiles, laughter, and gratitude from all the residents at Crystal Meadows the day Garfield County

Public Health came to the property and administered the first set of the COVID vaccine to the residents. What a great day.

There are not enough ways to say thank you to all the staff and nurses at Garfield County Public Health and Dr. Gary Knaus at Roaring Fork Family Practice. Their compassion and commitment to their job and our community is inspiring. Let’s just say, it was a day that I will never forget. Thank you again.

Jerilyn Nieslanik

Carbondale

Secret Valentine

Thank you to whoever left that great Valentine’s Day treat on my car at Spring Gulch. It was such a nice surprise, and definitely put a smile on my face. It’s nice to know that in these crazy times, people are still caring and generous. What a great community we live in!

Laurie Stone

Carbondale

Haiku for Heart Glasses

I can see it now

Each light emits a big heart

We can be the light

Robert Schultz

Carbondale

Remembering Susan B. Anthony

While attending college in Grand Junction, it came to my attention that many young women today do not know who Susan B Anthony is, much less that her birthday, Feb. 15, is a nationally-recognized holiday, Susan B. Anthony Day. I am grateful to have attended primary school in the Roaring Fork Valley and to not remember a time when I didn’t know about this giant in the fight for women’s rights. As a life-long feminist and social justice advocate, my heroes are women like Anthony, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Dolly Parton, women who have done more to shape the landscape of civil rights than many of us are even aware of. But among these women, Susan B. Anthony stands out as a specific inspiration of mine. Without her tireless efforts and collaborations with other activists, like Sojourner Truth and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, women would have never secured the right to vote. Yet the 19th amendment wasn’t passed until 14 years after her death, though frontier states like Wyoming and Colorado gave women the vote much earlier. The true story of women’s suffrage and the many upper-class women who opposed it is quite interesting and gives us a glimpse into how those with money and power still seek to control the rest of us. Regardless, Anthony’s story is particularly inspiring to me because it teaches the lesson that we don’t have to do it all. If we commit our lives to justice and freedom for all, we can lay the groundwork for change, even if we don’t see it in our lifetimes. Susan B. Anthony laid the groundwork for women to have a voice in our society and without her, you likely wouldn’t be reading these words today. Her work spearheaded a culture where women could be seen as individuals, not property, and allowed those who came after, like the notorious RBG, to pursue alternative professional pathways that led to even greater change, such as ending the forced sterilization of women.

Though we still have a long way to go in the fight for equality, we have made great strides over the past century, while many across the world continue to go without the basic rights we often take for granted here in the U.S. We can create a better future for ourselves, for our children and for generations to come, even if we can’t do it all today.

Today, I lay the groundwork for a better tomorrow. I plant the seeds of the dreams that I may not see blossom in my lifetime, but that I intend to water and nourish in the hopes that those who come after me never have to experience the discrimination that still runs rampant in our society.

Maggie Seldeen

Glenwood Springs

Alchemy

Alchemy is the process of constantly refining your consciousness so that you are in ecstatic unity with all things. Ancient mystic science states, “As above, so below. So within, so without.” If we take the challenge seriously, we find out that the entire cosmos lives within us. By “perfecting” our relationship to that which is around us, we create a harmony that affects the whole world. Our mantra reading that we do on the equinoxes in Carbondale, sponsored by The Adi Shakti Ashram and Mana Food, is an alchemical process. The text itself has over 50 references to The Philosopher’s Stone. The mythology of the stone states that, “If you remove the just right stone, from the just right place, everything opens up.” The reading creates a protective field in our Valley of Peace and a protective field within us of Love. Don’t believe me? Come find out. Have the courage to change your inhibitions into unity and revelation. We begin March 18 and go until March 21 in a 72-hour mantra bonanza. 2021 we will be celebrating our seventh year of “Vibrating the Cosmos.” You can find more information about dates and times to read at Mana Food in early March.

Sotantar Anderson

New Castle

Solar healing

This past year, I’ve learned plenty about viruses. I’ve gotten into the habit of UV sterilizing my petri dish (the sinus area of my forehead) by exposing my forehead to the sun. I clamp my eyes shut and turn, smiling, to the sun for a few moments. It seems to take away that achy, foggy, head pressure that means I’m coming down with a bug. It works for me through a window and on cloudy days too. First year ever without a cold.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale