Carbondale Report: February 24, 2021

Locations: News Published Carbondale Report: February 24, 2021 thumbnail This "Refined Conceptual Plan" from Carbondale's Aquatics Facility Master Plan details a revamped design maintaining the town pool's current location north of Sopris Park. Courtesy graphic. Exceptional drought (D4) is the most severe drought category used by the National Weather Service, and refers to events that occur, on average, just once in 50 years. The second most severe category is D3, or “extreme drought,” and represents events that occur once every 20-50 years. D2, severe drought, is a statistical category for drought conditions occurring once every 10 to 20 years. According to archive data back to 2000, the current D4 drought conditions were surpassed in only 2002, when 34% of Colorado was in exceptional drought. Other notable exceptional drought years include 2013 and 2018. Last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor finally saw enough snowfall in Colorado to reduce the percentage of the state in exceptional and extreme drought, the first double-digit reduction since October 2020. As of Feb. 16, 59% of the state was in exceptional or extreme drought, down from 70%. However, the long term drought trend remains — 90% of the state is in category D2 or higher. Meteorologist David Miskus explained, “The improvements were made in the D3 and D4 areas only. It's more of a long-term drought because you guys had a very bad southwest summer monsoon. So you have that on top of a weak start to the winter snowpack. At least now, the last couple of weeks have been better.” Miskus is the Drought Point of Contact for the Climate Prediction Center, a program of the National Weather Service. Miskus wrote this most recent U.S. Drought Monitor Report, and his work was supported by reports from the Colorado Climate Center at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Their recommendations noted that the improvements had occurred mostly in southwestern and central Colorado, but also clarified that “areas not being improved still have very large deficits and need much more snow before we start improving, like northwest and north central Colorado.” Locally, the Roaring Fork watershed saw the improvements the statewide entity observed. According to the most recent Snowpack and River Report from the Roaring Fork Conservancy, the snowpack is now at 95% of normal for this time of year, up from about 74% in January. However the report acknowledges, “While this is good news, we need this pattern of snow to continue well into the spring as streams across the Roaring Fork Watershed are flowing at only 53-72% of normal.” Low stream flows are reflected regionally as well — according to the Intermountain West Climate Dashboard Feb. 17 briefing, “inflow forecast for Lake Powell is 46% of average.” Persistent low soil moisture across the region is expected to keep stream flows low, as soils absorb melting snow, limiting how much water ends up in streams. The Colorado Department of Natural Resources January Drought report states, “Without above average precipitation for the remaining winter months, hydrologic impacts will be more pronounced this year than in 2020.” Drought planning is happening across the state and region. In Colorado, the municipal portion of the State Drought Mitigation and Response Plan has been triggered. The agricultural action portion of that plan has been in place since last summer.

Carbondale Trustees met on Feb. 23 for their regular meeting. All trustees except Erica Sparhawk were in attendance. The meeting began with a “community hero” award presented by Marty Silverstein to the pharmacy workers at City Market. Trustees then approved a consent agenda including “accounts payable” that amounted to $400,830. Items of considerable expense included a final payment of $229,425 to R & A Enterprises for improvements to the wastewater plant; $38,266 for a 2021 Ford Interceptor for police patrol; $25,000 for membership to Garfield Clean Energy; $9,645 for computer upgrades at the Roaring Fork well; and $1,845 for police firearm equipment.

Other items on the consent agenda included reappointment of Nick Miscione to the Historic Preservation Commission, a liquor license renewal for Homestead Bar & Grill, a retail marijuana manufactured infused products license renewal for Sopris Verde, a resolution to pursue a Spring 2021 Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District grant for $20,888 towards a new hybrid Ford Explorer police patrol car, and a resolution to upgrade electricity offerings at Gateway RV Park from 30 amp to 50 amp.

Next, Colin Quinn introduced recommendations from the town’s Environmental Board for the 2021 Climate Action Plan. Recommendations include reducing emissions in publicly-owned buildings, including schools; participation in town code updates; tracking progress to reduce emissions with a spreadsheet presented to trustees twice a year; and involving the Environmental Board in gathering input for updating the town’s Comprehensive Plan. Discussions touched on electrifying buildings and the town’s fleet of vehicles. Mayor Richardson also mentioned that the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority is studying the possibility of adding a bus stop to the Carbondale Circulator route near the new City Market.

Parks and Recreation Director Eric Brendlinger presented the 2021 Integrated Weed Management Plan with the purpose of ensuring healthy soil, resistant to opportunistic non-native plants, with herbicide and chemicals as a last resort. This is the first integrated plan for all park acreage and town gardens. Techniques vary depending on the conditions at each park. The plan was adopted and is available for review in the work packet for the meeting.

Lastly, Carbondale Arts Director Amy Kimberly requested a street closure from Weant Boulevard to the 4th Street intersection for the 50th Annual Mountain Fair, scheduled for July 23, 24, and 25. According to Kimberly, the goal is to spread out artisan booths to allow for more space in Sopris Park. The plan was presented with a letter from Main Street businesses in support of the proposed closure. “I think this makes sense and Mountain Fair has kind of outgrown Sopris Park,” suggested Trustee Ben Bohmfalk. “I have a feeling this may be a tradition that people want to maintain.” Trustees expressed approval for the plan.

A work session meeting on Feb. 26 involved discussing possible applications of funds garnered from the new tobacco tax. Trustees also had a check-in with the Historic Preservation Commission to discuss their involvement with updating the town’s Comprehensive Plan. 

All public meetings are available for review on the town’s YouTube channel, Town of Carbondale Board of Trustees.

 

Town Report:

Free COVID testing site remains in operation behind Town Hall. The county could be moved to “level blue” in the near future if the case count continues to drop. The website to schedule an appointment is rfcovidtest.com

Christmas decorations were removed downtown and at the Forest Service building.

The Special Events Task Force did not request approval of street closures generally for 2021. Individual events will need to come to the Board of Trustees for specific street closure approval.

Youth climbing classes in March are open for registration at carbondalerec.com

The Aquatics Facility Master Plan is available for review at carbondalerec.com/newpoolinfo Questions, comments, ideas, or other feedback can be shared with Parks and Recreation Director Eric Brendlinger at ebrendlinger@carbondaleco.net or 970-510-1277

Bike, Pedestrian and Trails Commission presents two final concepts for the 8th Street corridor at a virtual meeting on Monday, March 1, at 6 p.m. 

The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Feb. 25 will include a public hearing for the Thompson Park Preliminary and FInal Subdivision Plan for Parcels 3 and 4. The commission will also conduct interviews for prospective members Kim Magee and Jarrett Mork.

 

The Carbondale Police Department hosted recovery coaches from Mind Springs Health and High Rockies Harm Reduction to learn how to refer individuals in crisis to mental health and addiction services.

 

Utilities staff continues to prepare the ditch for cleaning and irrigation season. Staff will install two flumes on the Weaver Ditch as weather permits.

