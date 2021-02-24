Carbondale Report: February 24, 2021

Email

Carbondale Trustees met on Feb. 23 for their regular meeting. All trustees except Erica Sparhawk were in attendance. The meeting began with a “community hero” award presented by Marty Silverstein to the pharmacy workers at City Market. Trustees then approved a consent agenda including “accounts payable” that amounted to $400,830. Items of considerable expense included a final payment of $229,425 to R & A Enterprises for improvements to the wastewater plant; $38,266 for a 2021 Ford Interceptor for police patrol; $25,000 for membership to Garfield Clean Energy; $9,645 for computer upgrades at the Roaring Fork well; and $1,845 for police firearm equipment.

Other items on the consent agenda included reappointment of Nick Miscione to the Historic Preservation Commission, a liquor license renewal for Homestead Bar & Grill, a retail marijuana manufactured infused products license renewal for Sopris Verde, a resolution to pursue a Spring 2021 Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District grant for $20,888 towards a new hybrid Ford Explorer police patrol car, and a resolution to upgrade electricity offerings at Gateway RV Park from 30 amp to 50 amp.

Next, Colin Quinn introduced recommendations from the town’s Environmental Board for the 2021 Climate Action Plan. Recommendations include reducing emissions in publicly-owned buildings, including schools; participation in town code updates; tracking progress to reduce emissions with a spreadsheet presented to trustees twice a year; and involving the Environmental Board in gathering input for updating the town’s Comprehensive Plan. Discussions touched on electrifying buildings and the town’s fleet of vehicles. Mayor Richardson also mentioned that the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority is studying the possibility of adding a bus stop to the Carbondale Circulator route near the new City Market.

Parks and Recreation Director Eric Brendlinger presented the 2021 Integrated Weed Management Plan with the purpose of ensuring healthy soil, resistant to opportunistic non-native plants, with herbicide and chemicals as a last resort. This is the first integrated plan for all park acreage and town gardens. Techniques vary depending on the conditions at each park. The plan was adopted and is available for review in the work packet for the meeting.

Lastly, Carbondale Arts Director Amy Kimberly requested a street closure from Weant Boulevard to the 4th Street intersection for the 50th Annual Mountain Fair, scheduled for July 23, 24, and 25. According to Kimberly, the goal is to spread out artisan booths to allow for more space in Sopris Park. The plan was presented with a letter from Main Street businesses in support of the proposed closure. “I think this makes sense and Mountain Fair has kind of outgrown Sopris Park,” suggested Trustee Ben Bohmfalk. “I have a feeling this may be a tradition that people want to maintain.” Trustees expressed approval for the plan.

A work session meeting on Feb. 26 involved discussing possible applications of funds garnered from the new tobacco tax. Trustees also had a check-in with the Historic Preservation Commission to discuss their involvement with updating the town’s Comprehensive Plan.

All public meetings are available for review on the town’s YouTube channel, Town of Carbondale Board of Trustees.

Town Report:

Free COVID testing site remains in operation behind Town Hall. The county could be moved to “level blue” in the near future if the case count continues to drop. The website to schedule an appointment is rfcovidtest.com

Christmas decorations were removed downtown and at the Forest Service building.

The Special Events Task Force did not request approval of street closures generally for 2021. Individual events will need to come to the Board of Trustees for specific street closure approval.

Youth climbing classes in March are open for registration at carbondalerec.com

The Aquatics Facility Master Plan is available for review at carbondalerec.com/newpoolinfo Questions, comments, ideas, or other feedback can be shared with Parks and Recreation Director Eric Brendlinger at ebrendlinger@carbondaleco.net or 970-510-1277

Bike, Pedestrian and Trails Commission presents two final concepts for the 8th Street corridor at a virtual meeting on Monday, March 1, at 6 p.m.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Feb. 25 will include a public hearing for the Thompson Park Preliminary and FInal Subdivision Plan for Parcels 3 and 4. The commission will also conduct interviews for prospective members Kim Magee and Jarrett Mork.

The Carbondale Police Department hosted recovery coaches from Mind Springs Health and High Rockies Harm Reduction to learn how to refer individuals in crisis to mental health and addiction services.

Utilities staff continues to prepare the ditch for cleaning and irrigation season. Staff will install two flumes on the Weaver Ditch as weather permits.