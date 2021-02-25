Scuttlebutt / Calendar – February 25, 2021

Email

Distant visitor

The Sopris Sun is happy to announce that we have been paired with an intern through the Colorado Press Association. Jackson Braitberg was born in Denver, raised in Orinda, California, and is a senior studying journalism and business at Colorado State University. When taking a break from his studies, Jackson enjoys exploring Colorado trails and microbreweries. For the next ten weeks, he will author a new weekly newsletter for The Sopris Sun, visiting our communities vicariously through the stories of our nonprofit newspaper. You can follow Jackson’s impressions and musings, then meet him in person when he visits Carbondale for the first time on Dandelion Day, May 8.

Starlink

Have you spotted a string of satellites caravanning across the night sky? Local residents have recently been informed that Starlink, internet from space, is now available to a limited number of users in our area. Subscribers are informed that data speeds can vary between 50 and 150 megabytes per second. Brief periods of no connectivity are to be expected as the system is enhanced with more satellites and ground stations. Plans appear to average $99 locally, per month, with a $499 hardware fee plus shipping. More info at starlink.com

Solarize Garfield County

Beginning March 1, Garfield Clean Energy and CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region) will give homeowners and business owners access to below-market pricing and special local rebates on solar systems, along with support and advice on going solar. Those who register for the program will be eligible for a free remote site assessment over the phone, followed by a no-cost, no-commitment assessment on their property from the installer. At that point they can decide if they want to sign a contract or not. Visit garfieldcleanenergy.org/solarize for more information, plus registration for an introductory webinar on March 4. Or call CLEER at 970-704-9200, ext. 1101.

Sponsors sought

With the recent discontinuation of Garfield County’s animal control program, The Sopris Sun is looking for sponsors to help cover the cost of pet adoption ads for C.A.R.E. Contact Todd Chamberlin to learn more about how to help us help our furry friends and their caretakers.

Vaccination dashboard

Pitkin County has launched a new online dashboard with weekly summaries of first and second doses administered to Pitkin County residents, plus updates about the current phase of COVID vaccinations offered and eligibility requirements.

Paycheck Protection Program

The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened a 14-day, Payment Protection Program loan application period exclusively for businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 20 employees. More info at sba.gov

Check shelves

Garfield County Libraries recently eliminated fines for overdue materials, removing overdue charges on all accounts. In exchange, they ask that well-loved books and materials now considered “lost” by their system be returned as soon as possible.

Fish fry

In lieu of St. Stephen Catholic Church’s annual fish fry event, Colorado Ranch House, 19th Street Diner, Rivers Restaurant, and Springs Bar & Grill will each offer specials every Friday of Lent with donations made to St. Stephen Catholic School for every meal purchased.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Barb Bush, Dottie Daniels, Dorsey Moore, Marty Rynearson and Jayme Sewell (Feb. 26); Jeremy Dwiggins, Gaby Mata Serafin and Sara Tymczyszyn (Feb. 27); Junior Ortega (Feb. 28); Emma Duke and Robert Weinhold (March 1); Sean Jeffries (March 2); Barbe Chambliss and Bella Frisbie (March 3).

Calendar

THURSDAY FEB. 25

LIVE MUSIC

Valle Musico performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

ANTHONY RAY HINTON

Colorado Mountain College hosts Anthony Ray Hinton, author of “The Sun Does Shine,” virtually at 7 p.m. on how he found life and freedom on death row. Registration is at coloradomtn.edu

FRIDAY FEB. 26

CLOUDS DISSIPATE

The Art Base in Basalt presents multidisciplinary works by Miami-based artist Sue Montoya through March 12. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

SOUND HEALING

True Nature offers a sound hearing journey with Dr. Zachary Cashin at 5:30. Capacity is limited to 10 participants. More info at truenaturehealingarts.com

LIVE MUSIC

Feeding Giants plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

JESS CORNELIUS

The Wheeler Opera House live streams Jess Cornelius, performing her album “Distance,” at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting bit.ly/JessCorneliusWheeler

SATURDAY FEB. 27

CRESTONE POETRY FESTIVAL

This two-day festival features readings, open mics, and workshops — all free and online! More info at poemfest.com

LIVE MUSIC

Rodrigo Arreguín performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

SPIRITUAL SCIENCE

Compassion Film Festival screens “The Dalai Lama: Scientist” online at 9 a.m. followed by Q&A with the director. More info at compassionfest.world

YOUTH ART SHOW

Aspen Art Museum presents the Roaring Fork Youth Art Expo, “Still Lifes and Works from Home,” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

SUNDAY FEB. 28

LEAH SONG

True Nature welcomes back Leah Song from Rising Appalachia for an intimate evening with two candlelit concerts, at 5 p.m. and 7.pm. Space is limited and masks are required. More info at truenaturehealingarts.com

MONDAY MARCH 1

SUMMER CAMP

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies’ summer camp registration begins at 9 a.m. Spots are available for students entering first through eighth grade this fall, on a first-come, first-served basis. More info at aspennature.org

TUESDAY MARCH 2

IMAGINE CLIMATE

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) launches “Stories of Climate Change / Historias del Cambio Climático” with “Arctic Rhythms” by Paul D. Miller aka “DJ Spooky.” Performed live from New York City, accompanied by musicians at The Collective in Snowmass, this stream will be broadcast at 6 p.m. on CORE’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 3

BLOODMOBILE

St. Mary’s Bloodmobile visits the Carbondale Rec Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Appointments and masks are required. More at stmarysbloodcenter.org or by calling 970-298-2555.

MARY LOUISE KELLY

What is a disability and what is not? Challenge Aspen and Aspen Public Radio present NPR host and audio journalist Mary Louise Kelly on the challenges of hearing loss compounded by facial coverings required as a COVID precaution. This free, public webinar is at noon, at aspenpublicradio.org

WATER PLAN

The City of Aspen’s Water Utility offers its third of three community engagement sessions focused on its 50-year water plan. The meeting takes place 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. More info at aspencommunityvoice.com

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY MARCH 4

STORYTIME

Basalt Library offers online storytime for pre-kindergartners, streamed live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m.

SOLARIZE

Garfield Clean Energy and CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region) introductory webinar, “Why Solarize?,” on Thursday, March 4, at 5:30 p.m. The webinar will cover the basics of how the program works as well as costs, rebates, tax credits, financing options and other aspects of solar systems.

NO MAN’S LAND

The 6th Annual No Man’s Land Film Festival takes place online beginning March 4. More at nomanslandfilmfestival.org

FRIDAY MARCH 5

NESTed ROOTS

Carbondale Arts, in partnership with CU Boulder’s Nature, Environment, Science & Technology Studio for the Arts program, presents two exhibitions on how the arts can create conversation and spark action to bring awareness to climate change.

ONGOING

INSIGHT MEDITATION

Roaring Fork Insight offers a weekly meditation practice with teachings on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. More at roaringforkinsight.org

KARAOKE THURSDAYS

The Black Nugget offers karaoke on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

LIFT-UP

Mobile food distribution continues as one-day-a-week per community event from 2 to 4 p.m. serving Carbondale at the Third Street Center on Mondays, Parachute at 201 1st Street on Tuesdays, New Castle at Cristo La Roca on Wednesdays, Glenwood Springs at the Church of Christ on Thursdays, Rifle at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Fridays, at Lift-Up’s Aspen Pantry by appointment. More at liftup.org

CRYSTAL STREAMING

Virtual cinema offerings include “Identifying Features,” “You Will Die at Twenty,” “M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity,” “Museum Town,” “Some Kind of Heaven,” and “Acasa, My Home.” Fifty percent of ticket sales support the Crystal Theatre. More at crystaltheatrecarbondale.com

VALLEY VISUAL ART SHOW

The 42nd Annual Valley Visual Art Show continues at The Launchpad in Carbondale through Feb. 28. The gallery is open for viewing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All artwork is available for purchase and also viewable online at carbondalearts.com

MOMENTS OF LIGHT

An exhibit exploring light and landscapes continues at The Ann Korologos Gallery, Basalt, through March 6. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

COMPLEXITIES

A group exhibition by North American ceramic artists is on display at the Carbondale Clay Center though March 27. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HAPPY TRAILS

In partnership with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers, the Aspen Chapel Gallery displays watercolor paintings and sculptures celebrating the outdoors through April 11. The gallery is open every day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.