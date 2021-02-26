Facing climate change

Email

The Third Annual Imagine Climate event, hosted by Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE), kicks off on March 1 with the completion of three crowdsourced murals decorating Colorado Mountain College (CMC) buildings in Aspen, Carbondale, and Glenwood Springs. CORE created the murals with French artist JR’s Inside Out global art project, incorporating the faces and stories of nearly 90 locally-known participants from ages two to 78.

Lara Whitley, Director of Brand + Creative Strategy at CORE, informed The Sopris Sun that each mural site includes a QR code scavenger hunt. The full collection of individual portraits, along with a three-minute audio montage produced by Aspen Public Radio and KDNK Community Radio, will be available at aspencore.org on March 1.

Imagine Climate 2021 continues all month, with a live-streamed musical performance by DJ Spooky on March 2, an art opening at The Launchpad on March 5, a multimedia exhibition presented by CMC opening on March 11, curated collaborations by The Arts Campus at Willits and 5Point Film, and a virtual town hall with Zach Pierce, Governor Polis’ Special Advisor on Climate and Energy, on March 16.