Obituary: Linda Christine Wanner

March 21, 1950 – February 7, 2021

Lin (Linda) passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 7, at her home in Carbondale after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer. Lin grew up in Jamestown, North Dakota with two sisters and two brothers, helping regularly on the family farm. After graduating high school, she moved to Boulder where she received a B.S. in Business Administration from Regis University, held a variety of accounting positions in the public and private sector, and delighted in time spent in the great outdoors.

In 1998, she moved to North Carolina where she lived in a quaint cottage on the Albermarle Sound spending time boating, painting, and walking the beautiful beaches of the Outer Banks. After a momentous trek to Machu Picchu in 2008 she was drawn back to the mountains of Colorado where she cultivated a rich network of friendships, was a smiling face in the Town of Carbondale front office, and delighted in spending time with family.

Lin had an artistic heart and was a connoisseur of life. She was creative in painting, beading, jewelry making, and cooking. She loved to read and watch movies. She especially loved the music of Stevie Ray Vaughan, the art of Georgia O’Keeffe, and the glass sculpting of Dale Chihuly. Throughout her adult life, she enjoyed time with her nieces and nephew and in her later years spent many hours with her great-nieces and nephews both near and far.

Lin is survived by her mother, Ida, her four siblings: Bernice Hjort (Oakland, Oregon), Phyllis Johnson (Lakewood), Ralph Wanner (Carbondale), and Dwight Wanner (Mesa, Arizona); as well as nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews in Colorado, Arizona, Oregon, and Washington. She is preceded in death by her father, Ferdinand Wanner.

She was loved by family and friends who will miss her sweet smile and warm, loving presence and will keep her in their hearts and thoughts to hold her ever near.

The family asks that memorials be made to Home Care and Hospice of the Valley in Glenwood Springs (hchotv.org), The American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org), or Carbondale Arts (carbondalearts.com).

A celebration of Lin’s life will be held on her 71st birthday, March 21, 2021. Contact 970-404-1972 for event details.