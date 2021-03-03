Scuttlebutt – March 4, 2021

Email

Early STEM

Aspen Science Center (ASC) is introducing preschoolers to science and the scientific method with their Early STEM Program. “Distance Learning Activity” kits are available to childcare providers for free! These include a bilingual instruction card and materials, introducing kids to concepts like “gravity,” “cause and effect,” and “states of matter.” ASC Early STEM Coordinator Annie Bell understands how hard preschool teachers work under normal circumstances and designed each activity to be easy for teachers and fun for kids. Learn more by contacting Bell at earlystemaspen@gmail.com.

8th Street Update

The Carbondale Bike, Pedestrian and Trails Commission voted unanimously on Monday, March 1, to recommend that Carbondale Trustees move forward with “Option B” for the 8th Street Corridor Project. This option provides wider sidewalks while eliminating approximately 50 spaces of parking on the westside of 8th Street between Main Street and Village Road. The construction cost will be roughly $685,000 which is $200,000 higher than “Option A.” Residents along 8th Street expressed concerns over losing parking, the removal of old growth trees, and loss of property to “right of way.” The full meeting is available for review on the town’s YouTube channel, “Town of Carbondale Board of Trustees.”

FindYourVaccine.org

This national, volunteer-run website provides a centralized source of information for COVID-19 vaccines, including who is eligible, where vaccines are available, and how to make an appointment. Coverage recently expanded to Colorado. More info at findyourvaccine.org

Buddy for hire

The Buddy Program is seeking to fill two positions. A short-term development coordinator will be employed from approximately mid-May to mid-August. A part-time, paid internship from approximately June 1 to Aug. 6. For details about each position, visit jobs@buddyprogram.org

Silver work

Mae Peshlakai returns to Colorado Rocky Mountain School to teach silversmithing. She will also sell Navajo silver work at the home of Adele Hause on March 8, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. To make a reservation, call 970-404-7212.

High Country RSVP

Volunteers are available to prepare and electronically file federal and state income taxes at no charge for seniors, veterans, persons with a disability, and persons with low to moderate income. Appointments are available through April 15 in Glenwood, Rifle, and Battlement Mesa. To schedule an appointment, call 970-384-8740.

Imagine Climate

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency’s Imagine Climate 2021 continues with NESTed Roots opening in partnership with Carbondale Arts and CU Boulder at The Launchpad on Friday,On March 11, Colorado Mountain College presents a multimedia exhibition opening at the Aspen campus. Meanwhile, The Arts Campus at Willits with 5Point Film are curating a selection of music and film to diverge us from “the doom-and-gloom narrative.” More at aspencore.org

Be aware

Using trails during the muddy season will exacerbate erosion. Best wait until your favorite trails dry up before you venture out. If you encounter mud during an otherwise dry hike or ride, it’s best to travel through the mud, rather than around it, to avoid damaging vegetation and “threading” the trail.

Big-game licenses

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has opened the application period to draw a big-game license. Hunters hoping to draw a big-game license in Colorado in 2021 are urged to review the changes in license requirements and apply by April 6. More at cpw.state.co.us

Golden Anniversary

Carbondale Arts is seeking entries for the poster and shirt design for the 50th Annual Mountain Fair. Interested artists should submit a well-developed concept for the design along with at least three work samples. The winner will receive $500 and 10 t-shirts. Handmade or digital, entries are due by April 30, 2021. Questions? Email brian@carbondalearts.com.