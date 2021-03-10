Obituary: Robert Anthony Leone

Email

Dec. 6, 1944 – Feb. 25, 2021

Bob Leone passed away suddenly on Feb. 25 2021 while driving home, having picked up some things in town for a trip he was taking to see his daughter, grandson and granddaughter.

Bob was born on Dec. 6, 1944 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was a great father, husband and friend. He worked with integrity, discipline, and creativity as a teacher, carpenter, restaurateur, and stonemason. He served our country in Vietnam as a lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps and he served as mayor of Marble.

Although completely inadequate, these are the words we use to describe Bob: kind, steady, warm, compassionate, curious, strong, resilient, dependable, and honest. He always packed a lunch and he was devoted to his dogs through the years.

Bob was optimistic, he had the gift of hospitality, and his stonework from Aspen to Marble will stand the test of time.

Bob was treasured by his family and friends.

Surviving are his children Jon-Pierre Leone, Jude Anthony Leone, Abbey Sage Leone, Lucas Beau Leone, Cristopher David Hewitt, many grandchildren, a great grandson, a brother – Ron Anthony Leone – and lots of nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his wife and true companion Miriam Aleta Leone.

We see you in our hearts Bob – hiking up a long ridge, stooping to pick up an interesting rock, gripping the trunk of a tree, and smiling in the sun.