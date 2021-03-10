Scuttlebutt / Calendar – March 11, 2021

Email

Kinder registration

The Roaring Fork School District has opened online kindergarten registration and offers in-person registration on April 16. Children must be five years old on or before Oct. 1, 2021 to enroll in kindergarten for next school year. To register in-person, parents can go to the school they plan to enroll their student in between 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 16. More information is at rfsd.k12.co.us For information about enrolling in local charter school, visit bit.ly/RFVkinder

Summer advantage

Summit54 and the Roaring Fork School District offer all current elementary students the opportunity to enroll in the free Summer Advantage USA program. This year’s program takes place from June 21 to July 23 and registration is available in Spanish and English at summeradvantage.org

Geological wonder

Hanging Lake reopens to visitors on May 1 after closing in August 2020 due to the Grizzly Creek Fire. This designated National Natural Landmark is considered a rare geological wonder because of its rare and fragile shoreline composed of travertine deposits. Reservations to hike will be available starting April 1 at visitglenwood.com/hanginglake at $12 per person.

Now hiring

Aspen Valley Land Trust is seeking a Conservation Easement Specialist to help uphold numerous conservation agreements and shepherd new conservation projects. Highly motivated and enthusiastic supporters of land and water conservation are encouraged to visit avlt.org

Marolt Open Space

The City of Aspen Parks and Open Space Department is seeking public input on the Marolt Open Space Draft Management Plan. The public can learn more about recommended management policies and actions at aspencommunityvoice.com

Photography show

Self-taught photographer Tommy Sands exhibits photos at Bonfire Coffee displaying landscapes, wildlife, and astrophotography. The show will hang through April.

High Rockies Harm Reduction

This new grassroots organization, created by people in recovery for people in recovery, has the mission of expanding access to harm reduction services to reduce the rates of overdose deaths, new HIV and Hepatitis C diagnoses, and the economic costs of the opioid epidemic in rural Colorado. You can learn more at highrockiesharmreduction.com

Baile Folklórico

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet has announced that the local dance company has been dissolved and will not return after the pandemic. The nonprofit will continue to operate the School of the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet at its five Roaring Fork Valley locations as well as the Baile Folklórico program.

Keeping tradition

Third generation Irish-American musician Jimmy Byrne will perform ballads and sing-alongs on St. Patrick’s Day. Although Jimmy typically travels east to perform this holiday show with family, the pandemic will place him this year instead on stage with friends Ted Frisbie and Brett Nelson. The show will be livestreamed from Steve’s Guitars at grassrootstv.org beginning at 7:30 on March 17. Courtesy photo depicts the family band at Jimmy Byrne’s Sea Girt Inn in New Jersey.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Vicky Browne and Pat Curry (March 11); Laura Bartels, Dean Bowlby, Hilary Burgess, Rose Rossello, Laura Segura and Lee Swidler (March 12); Alex Alvarado, Denise Barkhurst, Mike Cuseo, Jared Kennedy, Justin McBride, Nancy Thal and Caitlin Walker (March 13); Sonya Meyer and Athena Wright (March 14); Paula Stepp and Sierra Thompson (March 15); Dalene Barton, Hannah Burleigh, Jordan Clingan and Trae Moxley (March 16); Annie Tempest and John Foulkrod (March 17).

Calendar:

THURSDAY MARCH 11

REGENERATION

Imagine Climate 2021 continues with a multimedia exhibition opening at Colorado Mountain College’s Aspen campus featuring work from eleven artists. A limited-capacity opening exhibit takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. by RSVP to kcesark@coloradomtn.edu The exhibition will continue through May 21.

LIVE MUSIC

Feeding Giants performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

ANB BANK

The Carbondale Planning and Zoning Commission reviews an application by ANB Bank to rezone Lot 1 and Lot 2 (south of the City Market Fueling Station) at 7 p.m. Persons wishing to enter a comment into the record regarding the application, or comment during the meeting, may email msikes@carbondaleco.net by 4 p.m. on March 11. The application is available for review at bit.ly/ANBBANK

FRIDAY MARCH 12

MID-VALLEY TRAILS

Eagle County’s Mid-Valley Trails committee meets to discuss trail improvements in the Roaring Fork Valley. Discussions will include Missouri Heights trail connections, a possible Fryingpan trail and 2021 Comprehensive Plan update. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. More at bit.ly/RFVtrails

WOMEN’S CIRCLE

Garfield County Libraries host an online discussion for local women to share, listen, and connect. Topics include parenting, healthy/unhealthy relationships, healing, current events, and social issues. The virtual discussion begins at 6 p.m. with simultaneous interpretation. More at gcpld.org/circle

LIVE MUSIC

Valle Musico plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

WHISKEY STOMP

Streamin’ Steves presents Whiskey Stomp performing at 7:30 on grassrootstv.org

SATURDAY MARCH 13

LIVE MUSIC

Rodrigo Arreguín performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

SUNDAY MARCH 14

DAYLIGHT SAVINGS

Clocks turn one hour ahead beginning at 2 a.m.

MONDAY MARCH 15

MANDATORY MOKSHA

The Meeting Place in Carbondale offers recovery meditation in person with masks required at 5 p.m. More at meetingplacecarbondale.org

TUESDAY MARCH 16

CLIMATE ACTION

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) hosts “Community Meeting 2021: Plugging into Climate Action with Zach Pierce.” This virtual town hall features a discussion between CORE Executive Director and Governor Polis’ Special Advisor on Energy and Climate Zach Pierce at 6 p.m. via Zoom. More at aspencore.org

WEDNESDAY MARCH 17

LIVE MUSIC

Oran Mor plays a St. Patrick’s Day show at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

PUBLIC HOUSE

Streamin’ Steves presents Jimmy Byrne and the Public House at 7:30 on grassrootstv.org

THURSDAY MARCH 18

BIRDING

Senior Matters is hosting a series of Zoom presentations beginning with Mark Fuller, a local environmentalist, nature photographer, author, and long-time birder. The presentation begins at 10 a.m., to pre-register, nancy@valleyseniormatters.org

FRIDAY MARCH 19

LADY LEADERS

Garfield County Libraries offer an online discussion with women leaders making history. The event is free, online, and open to all at 6 p.m. More at gcpld.org/boss

ONGOING

INSIGHT MEDITATION

Roaring Fork Insight offers a weekly meditation practice with teachings on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. More at roaringforkinsight.org

KARAOKE THURSDAYS

The Black Nugget offers karaoke on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

COMPLEXITIES

A group exhibition by North American ceramic artists is on display at the Carbondale Clay Center though March 27. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CRYSTAL STREAMING

Virtual cinema offerings include”Women’s Adventure Film Tour 2021,” “Heartworn Highways,” “Identifying Features,” “You Will Die at Twenty,” “M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity,” and “Some Kind of Heaven.” Fifty percent of ticket sales support the Crystal Theatre. More at crystaltheatrecarbondale.com

NESTed ROOTS

Carbondale Arts, in partnership with CU Boulder’s Nature, Environment, Science & Technology Studio for the Arts program and CORE, presents two exhibitions on how the arts can create conversation and spark action to bring awareness to climate change. The show runs through March 26.