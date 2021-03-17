Scuttlebutt / Calendar – March 18, 2021

Email

Cowboy Up

Cowboy Up Carbondale is accepting applications for this year’s event beneficiary. Applicants must be a 501c3 and be able to provide volunteers that support their organization. The deadline to apply is April 15, 2021. For more info, contact Erin Bassett at 970-309-3319 or ebassett@masonmorse.com

Nordic Champs

Roaring Fork High School (RFHS) students Noah Wheeless and Corbin Carpenter finished in the top ten in both the Skate Ski and Classic Ski divisions at the Colorado CHSAA Nordic Team Championships on Saturday, March 6. Because RFHS does not have a nordic team, the boys ski for Aspen and helped that team win both divisions of the state championships for the fourth year in a row. Success continued with Aspen Valley Ski Club earning medals in all events at the Western Nationals, including eight for skate skiing. Carpenter placed 7th in the under-18 men’s division and Wheeless placed 10th in the under-20 men’s division. Kate and Ben Oldham of Carbondale also medaled as well as three others from Aspen.

Mental wellness

Mind Springs Health, the Western Slope’s largest provider of counseling and therapy for mental wellness, is opening a new location at 2802 S. Grand in Glenwood Springs, near Berthod Motors, to replace their facility on Highway 82 near Thunder River Market. The new location opens on Monday, March 22. Their office is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can be reached at 970-945-2853.

Basalt Forward 2030

Basalt Council is taking recommendations from the 2020 Master Plan to work with the community toward identifying and prioritizing capital improvements. Council may ask voters in November to approve bonds and a property tax extension to help finance projects identified through the process and supported by the community.

Energize Colorado Gap Fund

Additional support is available to small businesses in the form of one-time grants. To qualify for the program, businesses must have less than 25 employees. The fund prioritizes applicants in rural areas, businesses that did not qualify for the Paycheck Protection Program, women, minority and veteran-owned businesses, as well as small restaurants. More info at energizecolorado.com

Flourishing

Davi Nikent invites friends and friends of friends to help their organization plan for 2021 and beyond. Their online survey is at bit.ly/3q5MdbW

CRES principal

Crystal River Elementary School Assistant Principal Aimee Brockman was selected to be the school’s next principal beginning in August. Brockman has worked in education for 21 years, 18 in the Roaring Fork School District. Brockman told The Sopris Sun that she appreciates the vibrancy of elementary schools with children bringing genuine enthusiasm to their learning. “Younger children remind you to keep the special days special.”

RFHS principal

Basalt High School Assistant Principal Megan Baiardo has been selected to serve as the next principal of Roaring Fork High School beginning in August. Baiardo has 20 years of experience in education, beginning as a high school science teacher then instructional coach at Dakota Ridge High School in Jefferson County. The hiring committee reviewed 14 qualified applicants, interviewed six candidates and decided on two finalists for a full day of interviews and observations.

Wolf management

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is receiving applications for their Stakeholder Advisory Group for wolf reintroduction and management to represent diverse interests on the topic. Applications are due to wolfcomments@state.co.us by March 31.

Food action

The Colorado Farm & Food Alliance released last week two “Local Food Action Maps,” depicting local food, drink, and action options in western Colorado. Altogether, three maps cover seventeen counties and locate over 450 local food markets, restaurants, and organizations. More at colofarmfood.org

Ditch cleaning

Town crews have begun annual cleaning and maintenance on Carbondale ditches . Crew will be in and around neighborhoods with equipment while raking and cleaning ditches. There may be smoke from ditch burning. Meanwhile, street sweeping began on Monday.

Photo contest

The Garfield County Vegetation Management Department is seeking images relating to noxious weeds for its annual calendar. Winning photos may receive up to $300. Photos must be at least 10 by 13 inches and a resolution of 300 dpi, submitted by a resident of Garfield County, and detail where the photo was taken. Submissions are due by June 18 to slarose@garfield-county.com

Planning & Zoning

Both items discussed at Carbondale’s P&Z meeting on March 11 were continued to April 15. An ADU addition to a home on Mancos Street was asked to provide more information on a solar access plan for neighbors as well as details on the building height and a possible alternative to a balcony for the required outdoor space. A subdivision and rezoning proposal by ANB Bank to build south of the City Market fueling station received no public comment. The snag for town staff was drive-through service in an area that intends to be pedestrian-friendly.

5Point Dream Project

5Point Film’s Dream Project scholarship program is now receiving applications from local high school students who want to pursue their dreams and have an impact. Projects must exemplify 5Point Film’s guiding principles: purpose, respect, commitment, humility, and balance. Recipients will be given $1,500 to pursue their dream and will be honored at an award ceremony in October. Applications are due by April 26 at 5pointfilm.org

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Michelle McGrory and Dean Mercado (March 18); Stan Badgett, Matthew Eames, Sophia Kai-kim Higbie, Katie Hunter and Michael Schneiter (March 19); Leigh Kauffman (March 20); Judy Bartels and Kerwin Hirro(March 21); Tanner Hawkins and Evan Piccolo (March 22); Erin Danneker and José Miranda (March 23); Martin Gerdan and Jammin’ Jim (March 24).

Calendar:

THURSDAY MARCH 18

SPRING MANTRA

Adi Shakti Ashram begins its seasonal 72-hour mantra reading event. To sign up for an hour or two or more, call 970-963-1137 or visit Mana Foods in Carbondale.

BACH BASH

Basalt Regional Library presents classical performances by Brittni Brown, Sarah Graf, and Susan Nicholson broadcast via the “GrassRoots Community Network” YouTube channel.

RESILIENT SOILS

The Roaring Fork Food Alliance, 350 Roaring Fork, and Carbondale Parks and Rec. offer a free webinar to discuss the town’s weed management plan and efforts to discourage the use of chemical herbicides. The event begins at 5:30 p.m., more info at bit.ly/RFweeds

LIVE MUSIC

Randall Utterback and Smokin’ Joe Kelly play at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY MARCH 19

ABOVE/BELOW

The Art Base in Basalt presents a series of monotypes by Marcia Weese exploring the relationship of the worlds above and below the surface. The exhibition continues through April 16, viewable Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NAME CALLING

The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board meets online at 5 p.m. to consider name changes, new names, and name controversies of geographic features in the state. More info at bit.ly/CGNAB

LADY LEADERS

Garfield County Libraries offer an online discussion with women leaders making history. The event is free, online, and open to all at 6 p.m. More at gcpld.org/boss

LIVE MUSIC

Chris Bank and Mark Johnson play at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY MARCH 20

SPRING TRAINING

New Castle Gardens teaches tool maintenance and fruit tree pruning at 10 a.m. To sign up, visit newcastlegardens.com

SPRING EQUINOX

True Nature Healing Arts honors the shift in season with a day of community events including a meditation at noon, energy-clearing sessions from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., a yoga workshop at 1 p.m. and gardening discussion at 3:30 p.m. More info at truenaturehealingarts.org

PAUSE AND REFLECT

The Aspen Chapel and Center for Human Flourishing have organized a valley-wide pause for reflection from noon to 2 p.m. Participating locations and a link to the livestream are at davinikent.com

LIVE MUSIC

Damian Smith and Dennis Jung play at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

SUNDAY MARCH 21

NERVE CLEANSE

True Nature Healing Arts offers an introduction to meditation with the purpose of cleansing the mind-body-nervous system. The offering is virtual and free at 5:30 p.m. More at truenaturehealingarts.com

MONDAY MARCH 22

TRIVIA CHALLENGE

Garfield County Libraries offers an online game of trivia in celebration of Women’s History Month. Test your knowledge, learn fun facts about the most amazing women in history, and win prizes. The game begins at 4 p.m. Visit gcpld.org/trivia to participate.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 24

SISTERS OF COURAGE

Women’s History Month continues with a virtual lecture about Kittie and Annie Harbison from Denver who walked Berthoud Pass in 1896 to create a successful dairy ranch. The lecture begins at 6 p.m., more at gcpld.org/sisters

WINE NIGHT

Heather’s in Basalt hosts “Rombauer Wine Night,” five courses and five wines with live entertainment, at 6 p.m.

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY MARCH 25

LIVE MUSIC

Hap Harriman and Nelson Oldham play at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY MARCH 26

STREAMIN’ STEVE’S

Wild Flight performs at Steve’s Guitars at 7:30 p.m. The livestream will be available via the “GrassRoots Community Network” YouTube channel.

ONGOING

INSIGHT MEDITATION

Roaring Fork Insight offers a weekly meditation practice with teachings on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. More at roaringforkinsight.org

TAI CHI WEDNESDAYS

Marty Finklestein offers Tai Chi classes at the Third Street Center on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Reservations are necessary at taichiwithmarty@gmail.com or 970-948-7379.

KARAOKE THURSDAYS

The Black Nugget offers karaoke on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

CRYSTAL STREAMING

Virtual cinema offerings include”Women’s Adventure Film Tour 2021,” “Heartworn Highways,” “Identifying Features,” “You Will Die at Twenty,” “M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity,” and “Some Kind of Heaven.” Fifty percent of ticket sales support the Crystal Theatre. More at crystaltheatrecarbondale.com

NESTed ROOTS

Carbondale Arts, in partnership with CU Boulder’s Nature, Environment, Science & Technology Studio for the Arts program and CORE, presents two exhibitions on how the arts can bring awareness to climate change and action. The show runs through March 26 at the Launchpad.

COMPLEXITIES

A group exhibition by North American ceramic artists is on display at the Carbondale Clay Center though March 27. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OBSERVATIONS

The Ann Korologos Gallery in Basalt presents a group exhibition celebrating the rush and peace of crossing paths with a wild being. The exhibit is on view at the gallery, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and online through May 15.