Craving fashion?

To observe the second COVID-induced cancellation of Carbondale Arts’ annual Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza, a mini campaign series titled “The Fashion of Food: Connection We’re All Hungry For” is tying together support for local restaurants with an ode to fashion.

Carbondale Executive Director Amy Kimberly, in collaboration with the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce and creative director Laura Stover, reached out to designers, models and restaurants for Sarah Overbeck to photograph.

Other designers and restaurants can be seen through March on all Carbondale Creative District social media accounts (@carbondalecreativedistrict)