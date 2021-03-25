Carbondale's community connector

Springtime at the Source

Published Springtime at the Source thumbnail Wemagooah Kazuhchich. Photo by Will Sardinsky.

By Will Evans

Each morning

I greet the mountain

with gratitude

and am nourished by

fresh water

I am

mostly water,

as a descendant

of Source. 

I grow in an awareness,

Source and I are One.

Buried inside my essence

a fire awakens and

I see the world through a new lens,

as a child of Source.

Fresh water is the essence

of our living-world story.

Primavera en la Fuente

Traducción por Raleigh Burleigh

Cada mañana

saludo a la montaña

con gratitud

y me nutre

agua fresca

Soy

mayormente agua,

como descendiente

de Fuente. 

Crezco en conciencia,

Fuente y yo somos Un@.

Hundida en mi esencia

se despierta una llama

y veo al mundo

con una nueva mirada,

como hij@ de Fuente.

Agua fresca es la esencia

de nuestra historia tierra-viviente.

Tags: #poetry #Source #water #Will Evans
