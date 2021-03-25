Springtime at the Source

By Will Evans
Each morning
I greet the mountain
with gratitude
and am nourished by
fresh water
I am
mostly water,
as a descendant
of Source.
I grow in an awareness,
Source and I are One.
Buried inside my essence
a fire awakens and
I see the world through a new lens,
as a child of Source.
Fresh water is the essence
of our living-world story.
Primavera en la Fuente
Traducción por Raleigh Burleigh
Cada mañana
saludo a la montaña
con gratitud
y me nutre
agua fresca
Soy
mayormente agua,
como descendiente
de Fuente.
Crezco en conciencia,
Fuente y yo somos Un@.
Hundida en mi esencia
se despierta una llama
y veo al mundo
con una nueva mirada,
como hij@ de Fuente.
Agua fresca es la esencia
de nuestra historia tierra-viviente.
-
