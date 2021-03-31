Scuttlebutt / Calendar – April 1, 2021

Wildlife Area Pass
In response to a growing population and desire for outdoor recreation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced a new Colorado State Wildlife Area Pass on sale May 1. Revenues from the annual pass — $36 with discounts for youth, seniors, and low income — will be used to manage and maintain state wildlife areas. The annual pass is valid through March 31, 2022, and can be purchased at any CPW office or online at cpwshop.com
Everything Under The Sun
Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m. We will talk about the latest paper and feature a combination of live and recorded interviews.
So fly
FirstBank, in partnership with the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District, hosts “The Shot Heard ‘Round the Valley,” a contest to give away two Commencal mountain bikes. Between April 1 and April 10, contestants can stop by Carbondale’s FirstBank to test their paper airplane skills. Everyone that succeeds to hit “the shot” will be entered into the raffle to win.
Half-marathon and relay
The 44th Annual Basalt half-marathon and relay is scheduled for June 6. Online registration for this scenic race along the Fryingpan River is now active at basalthalfmarathon.com. All proceeds benefit the Basalt High School cross-country team.
Bird Alert
Roaring Fork Audubon warns that a salmonella outbreak affecting birds in California, Washington, Oregon and Idaho could be the culprit for locally witnessed bird deaths. Residents of the Roaring Fork Valley are asked to take down their feeders and bird baths for the next month. Pine Siskins, American Goldfinches and Cassin’s Finches are the birds most commonly affected by salmonella. Symptoms can include ruffled feathers, rapid breathing, lethargy, weakness, neurological signs, swelling above the eyes and diarrhea.
SWAG
Sunlight Mini-Mayor, April Carter, thanks the community for generous contributions to her coat drive that will donate over 200 items of winter clothing to SWAG, Sharing Warmth Around the Globe. An exclusive interview with the 6-year-old mini-mayor is posted on Sunlight Mountain Resort’s YouTube channel.
Fireball drop
Carbondale Rotary Club has organized a new fundraiser, the Fireball Drop, slated for First Friday, May 7. Up to 1,000 ping pong balls will be dropped from a fire truck ladder and whichever lands closest to the center target will win $5,000. Balls are available for purchase at rotarycarbondale.org
Shuttered Venues Grant
On April 8, the Small Business Administration will begin receiving applications for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues. This program includes $15 billion available to performance-related occupations that did not benefit from a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Application details are at bit.ly/ShutteredVenues
Maroon Bells access
For the second year in a row, reservations will be required to access the Maroon Bells Scenic Area by vehicle or shuttle bus. Reservations for the season can be made beginning April 12 at aspenchamber.org
CMC housing discount
Colorado Mountain College (CMC) trustees voted to discount housing costs at their three residential campuses. To receive the discount, students must submit their housing applications and deposits by May 1. CMC is carefully planning for a “more normal student experience” this fall. Details are at coloradomtn.edu/open
Shots
Beginning Friday, April 2, coronavirus vaccines will be made available to all Coloradans 16 and older. Garfield County residents may make an appointment by calling Valley View Hospital at 970-384-7632. Eagle County residents may call 970-328-9750. Pitkin County residents may call 970-429-3363. Free COVID testing is available throughout the Roaring Fork Valley by scheduling an appointment at rfvcovidtest.com
Calendar –
THURSDAY APRIL 1
SOLARIZE
Learn about the benefits and costs of adding battery storage to your solar system, financing options, technologies and more with an informative webinar 5:30 p.m. Registration at bit.ly/solarizeinfo
FIND YOUR VOICE!
River Bridge Regional Center hosts special, online programming all month. “A Survivor’s Voice for Empowering Change” begins at 6 p.m. More at riverbridgerc.org
FRIDAY APRIL 2
ART OPENING
Carbondale Arts presents “Stone Souls” and “Contemporary Fiber Art: Crossing Thresholds” at The Launchpad from April 2 through April 29. An outdoor reception is tentatively scheduled at 5:15 p.m. The gallery is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MINDFUL LIFE
The Mindful Life Program’s nine week course with Laura Bartels is offered online beginning today at 2 p.m. More info at mindfullifeprogram.org
LIVE MUSIC
Chris Bank and Mark Johnson play at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.
STREAMIN’ STEVE’S
The Milemarkers perform at Steve’s Guitars at 7:30 p.m. A livestream will be available via the “GrassRoots Community Network” YouTube channel.
SATURDAY APRIL 3
SCAVENGER HUNT
The 5th Annual “Where My Peeps At?” Scavenger Hunt begins at 9 a.m. at the Carbondale Rec Center. Details and registration at carbondalerec.com
NAS NUVENS
Carbondale Clay Center presents a new exhibit showcasing local artists Louise Deroualle and Molly Peacock. The show continues through May 1, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the gallery, and online at carbondaleclay.org/gallery
FIND YOUR VOICE!
River Bridge Regional Center hosts special, online programming all month. “Speak Up for Our Children” begins at noon. More at riverbridgerc.org
DANCE EXPO
Aspen Indigenous Foundation hosts a free “Native American Indian Dance & Drum Exhibition” at Wagner Park in Aspen at 4 p.m
LIVE MUSIC
Smokin’ Joe Kelly plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY APRIL 4
LIVE MUSIC
Josefina Mendez and Mark Johnson play at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.
TUESDAY APRIL 6
FIND YOUR VOICE!
River Bridge Regional Center hosts special, online programming all month. “Learn American Sign Language” begins at 5:30 p.m. More at riverbridgerc.org
30×30
Congressman Joe Neguse joins The Wilderness Society for a virtual listening session about President Biden’s 30×30 conservation plan at 6:30. Registration is at bit.ly/neguselistens
SHORTSFEST 2021
Aspen Film celebrates the 30th Aspen Shortsfest with 80 films available for streaming, plus online filmmaker talks, through April 11. View the program and buy tickets at aspenfilm.org
WEDNESDAY APRIL 7
VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB
Basalt Regional Library hosts a virtual book club on the first Wednesday of every month at noon. This informal discussion covers all things books! More at basaltlibrary.org
GRAB AND GO
Activities for kids and teens are available on Wednesdays from noon to 6 p.m. at Basalt Library, while supplies last!
FIND YOUR VOICE!
River Bridge Regional Center hosts special, online programming all month. “Owning Your Story” begins at 6 p.m. More at riverbridgerc.org
COMMUNITY CONVERSATION
Colorado Humanities and Arapahoe Libraries host an online conversation about race, ethnicity, and the power of listening at 6 p.m. All Coloradans are invited to register at bit.ly/Community_Conversation
FURTHER OUT
THURSDAY APRIL 8
ONLINE STORYTIME
Basalt Regional Library streams stories on Facebook for preschoolers at 10:30 a.m.
WHITE FRAGILITY
Author Robin DiAngelo speaks about race for a virtual book discussion with Garfield County Libraries at 2 p.m. Registration is at gcpld.org
LEGAL CLINIC
Volunteer attorneys assist with legal matters via one-on-one phone calls beginning at 2 p.m. To sign up, call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org
WALDORF EDUCATION
Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork offers a virtual overview of Early Childhood programs at 5 p.m. Registration at waldorfschoolrf.com
FRIDAY APRIL 9
SOPRIS THEATRE
Sopris Theatre Company presents “Nina Variations” by Steven Dietz. The production will be streamed the weekends of April 9 and 16. Tickets are available at ShowTix4U.com, or by calling 970-947-8177 or emailing svticketsales.coloradomtn.edu
SATURDAY APRIL 10
THUNDER RIVER
Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” is streamed online on April 10, 11, 17 and 18. More info at thunderrivertheatre.com
SUNDAY APRIL 11
THEATRE ASPEN
Tamyra Gray, Beth Malone, and Elizabeth Stanley star in “Three Part Harmony: The Playlist of Our Lives” at Harris Hall in Aspen at 5 p.m. Capacity is limited for this one-night-only show. Tickets are available at theatreaspen.org/playlist or by calling 970-300-4474.
ONGOING
SOMATIC DANCE
Dance Initiative hosts Dance for the People, a weekly dance class focused on improving body awareness, connectivity, and fitness. The class costs $10 and is hosted at The Launchpad on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
INSIGHT MEDITATION
Roaring Fork Insight offers a weekly meditation practice with teachings on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. More at roaringforkinsight.org
-
It takes community support to keep The Sopris Sun shining.
Donate >