Scuttlebutt / Calendar – April 1, 2021

Wildlife Area Pass

In response to a growing population and desire for outdoor recreation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced a new Colorado State Wildlife Area Pass on sale May 1. Revenues from the annual pass — $36 with discounts for youth, seniors, and low income — will be used to manage and maintain state wildlife areas. The annual pass is valid through March 31, 2022, and can be purchased at any CPW office or online at cpwshop.com

Everything Under The Sun

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m. We will talk about the latest paper and feature a combination of live and recorded interviews.

So fly

FirstBank, in partnership with the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District, hosts “The Shot Heard ‘Round the Valley,” a contest to give away two Commencal mountain bikes. Between April 1 and April 10, contestants can stop by Carbondale’s FirstBank to test their paper airplane skills. Everyone that succeeds to hit “the shot” will be entered into the raffle to win.

Half-marathon and relay

The 44th Annual Basalt half-marathon and relay is scheduled for June 6. Online registration for this scenic race along the Fryingpan River is now active at basalthalfmarathon.com. All proceeds benefit the Basalt High School cross-country team.

Bird Alert

Roaring Fork Audubon warns that a salmonella outbreak affecting birds in California, Washington, Oregon and Idaho could be the culprit for locally witnessed bird deaths. Residents of the Roaring Fork Valley are asked to take down their feeders and bird baths for the next month. Pine Siskins, American Goldfinches and Cassin’s Finches are the birds most commonly affected by salmonella. Symptoms can include ruffled feathers, rapid breathing, lethargy, weakness, neurological signs, swelling above the eyes and diarrhea.

SWAG

Sunlight Mini-Mayor, April Carter, thanks the community for generous contributions to her coat drive that will donate over 200 items of winter clothing to SWAG, Sharing Warmth Around the Globe. An exclusive interview with the 6-year-old mini-mayor is posted on Sunlight Mountain Resort’s YouTube channel.

Fireball drop

Carbondale Rotary Club has organized a new fundraiser, the Fireball Drop, slated for First Friday, May 7. Up to 1,000 ping pong balls will be dropped from a fire truck ladder and whichever lands closest to the center target will win $5,000. Balls are available for purchase at rotarycarbondale.org

Shuttered Venues Grant

On April 8, the Small Business Administration will begin receiving applications for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues. This program includes $15 billion available to performance-related occupations that did not benefit from a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Application details are at bit.ly/ShutteredVenues

Maroon Bells access

For the second year in a row, reservations will be required to access the Maroon Bells Scenic Area by vehicle or shuttle bus. Reservations for the season can be made beginning April 12 at aspenchamber.org

CMC housing discount

Colorado Mountain College (CMC) trustees voted to discount housing costs at their three residential campuses. To receive the discount, students must submit their housing applications and deposits by May 1. CMC is carefully planning for a “more normal student experience” this fall. Details are at coloradomtn.edu/open

Shots

Beginning Friday, April 2, coronavirus vaccines will be made available to all Coloradans 16 and older. Garfield County residents may make an appointment by calling Valley View Hospital at 970-384-7632. Eagle County residents may call 970-328-9750. Pitkin County residents may call 970-429-3363. Free COVID testing is available throughout the Roaring Fork Valley by scheduling an appointment at rfvcovidtest.com

THURSDAY APRIL 1

SOLARIZE

Learn about the benefits and costs of adding battery storage to your solar system, financing options, technologies and more with an informative webinar 5:30 p.m. Registration at bit.ly/solarizeinfo

FIND YOUR VOICE!

River Bridge Regional Center hosts special, online programming all month. “A Survivor’s Voice for Empowering Change” begins at 6 p.m. More at riverbridgerc.org

FRIDAY APRIL 2

ART OPENING

Carbondale Arts presents “Stone Souls” and “Contemporary Fiber Art: Crossing Thresholds” at The Launchpad from April 2 through April 29. An outdoor reception is tentatively scheduled at 5:15 p.m. The gallery is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MINDFUL LIFE

The Mindful Life Program’s nine week course with Laura Bartels is offered online beginning today at 2 p.m. More info at mindfullifeprogram.org

LIVE MUSIC

Chris Bank and Mark Johnson play at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

STREAMIN’ STEVE’S

The Milemarkers perform at Steve’s Guitars at 7:30 p.m. A livestream will be available via the “GrassRoots Community Network” YouTube channel.

SATURDAY APRIL 3

SCAVENGER HUNT

The 5th Annual “Where My Peeps At?” Scavenger Hunt begins at 9 a.m. at the Carbondale Rec Center. Details and registration at carbondalerec.com

NAS NUVENS

Carbondale Clay Center presents a new exhibit showcasing local artists Louise Deroualle and Molly Peacock. The show continues through May 1, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the gallery, and online at carbondaleclay.org/gallery

FIND YOUR VOICE!

River Bridge Regional Center hosts special, online programming all month. “Speak Up for Our Children” begins at noon. More at riverbridgerc.org

DANCE EXPO

Aspen Indigenous Foundation hosts a free “Native American Indian Dance & Drum Exhibition” at Wagner Park in Aspen at 4 p.m

LIVE MUSIC

Smokin’ Joe Kelly plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

SUNDAY APRIL 4

LIVE MUSIC

Josefina Mendez and Mark Johnson play at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

TUESDAY APRIL 6

FIND YOUR VOICE!

River Bridge Regional Center hosts special, online programming all month. “Learn American Sign Language” begins at 5:30 p.m. More at riverbridgerc.org

30×30

Congressman Joe Neguse joins The Wilderness Society for a virtual listening session about President Biden’s 30×30 conservation plan at 6:30. Registration is at bit.ly/neguselistens

SHORTSFEST 2021

Aspen Film celebrates the 30th Aspen Shortsfest with 80 films available for streaming, plus online filmmaker talks, through April 11. View the program and buy tickets at aspenfilm.org

WEDNESDAY APRIL 7

VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB

Basalt Regional Library hosts a virtual book club on the first Wednesday of every month at noon. This informal discussion covers all things books! More at basaltlibrary.org

GRAB AND GO

Activities for kids and teens are available on Wednesdays from noon to 6 p.m. at Basalt Library, while supplies last!

FIND YOUR VOICE!

River Bridge Regional Center hosts special, online programming all month. “Owning Your Story” begins at 6 p.m. More at riverbridgerc.org

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION

Colorado Humanities and Arapahoe Libraries host an online conversation about race, ethnicity, and the power of listening at 6 p.m. All Coloradans are invited to register at bit.ly/Community_Conversation

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY APRIL 8

ONLINE STORYTIME

Basalt Regional Library streams stories on Facebook for preschoolers at 10:30 a.m.

WHITE FRAGILITY

Author Robin DiAngelo speaks about race for a virtual book discussion with Garfield County Libraries at 2 p.m. Registration is at gcpld.org

LEGAL CLINIC

Volunteer attorneys assist with legal matters via one-on-one phone calls beginning at 2 p.m. To sign up, call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org

WALDORF EDUCATION

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork offers a virtual overview of Early Childhood programs at 5 p.m. Registration at waldorfschoolrf.com

FRIDAY APRIL 9

SOPRIS THEATRE

Sopris Theatre Company presents “Nina Variations” by Steven Dietz. The production will be streamed the weekends of April 9 and 16. Tickets are available at ShowTix4U.com, or by calling 970-947-8177 or emailing svticketsales.coloradomtn.edu

SATURDAY APRIL 10

THUNDER RIVER

Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” is streamed online on April 10, 11, 17 and 18. More info at thunderrivertheatre.com

SUNDAY APRIL 11

THEATRE ASPEN

Tamyra Gray, Beth Malone, and Elizabeth Stanley star in “Three Part Harmony: The Playlist of Our Lives” at Harris Hall in Aspen at 5 p.m. Capacity is limited for this one-night-only show. Tickets are available at theatreaspen.org/playlist or by calling 970-300-4474.

ONGOING

SOMATIC DANCE

Dance Initiative hosts Dance for the People, a weekly dance class focused on improving body awareness, connectivity, and fitness. The class costs $10 and is hosted at The Launchpad on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required.

INSIGHT MEDITATION

Roaring Fork Insight offers a weekly meditation practice with teachings on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. More at roaringforkinsight.org